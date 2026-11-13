Zambia Police arrest Catholic Priest Titus Malama Sande over K1.5 million suspected proceeds’ crime

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged a Catholic priest of the Lusaka Archdiocese over possession and concealment of properties worth K1.5 million.

Fr. Titus Malama Sande, 45, of 15 Miles, Chikumbi area, Chibombo, has been charged with four counts of Possession and Concealment of Properties Reasonably Suspected of Being Proceeds of Crime, contrary to Section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

In the first and second counts, Fr. Sande is alleged to have, on dates unknown but between January 1st, 2020 and December 31st, 2025, in Lusaka District, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, possessed and concealed bonds valued at Five Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand Kwacha, held at a named bank, which properties are reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the third and fourth counts, he is alleged to have, during the same period and in the same district, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, concealed two motor vehicles, namely a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Dyna light truck, with an estimated combined value of One Million Kwacha, by registering the said vehicles in his name purporting that they belonged to him when, in fact, they had been acquired by Veronica Chisanga Kabwe.

The said vehicles are reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Fr. Sande has since been released on bond and is expected to appear in court soon.

The development is linked to the apprehension last month of a former Executive Officer in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Veronica Chisanga Kabwe, and a Senior News Editor at the Zambia News and Information Service, under the Ministry of Information and Media, Chimangeni Banda, who were arrested for possession and concealment of properties worth Five Million Six Hundred Thousand Kwacha.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has urged members of the public to desist from engaging in corrupt practices, cautioning that corruption and the concealment of proceeds of crime will not be tolerated, regardless of an individual’s position or status in society.

The Commission further reiterated its call for members of the public to report suspected cases of corruption to the Commission.