How APM is standing where Bingu stood, letting his hands speak

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-There is a song that is sweet to the soul. A song that carries wisdom of our forefathers. It says, Ima paima anzako, taima paima anzako. Stand where your friend stood.

And today, that song has become the perfect description of the leadership of two giants, two brothers, two visionaries – the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika and the incumbent President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Bingu had a slogan that still echoes in the heart of every Malawian. “Let the work of my hands speak for me.” And truly, the work spoke. Loudly. Beautifully. Unmistakably.

When Bingu stood, Malawi stood. He did not need to shout on the pulpit. His development shouted for him. His hands spoke.

Look at what the hands of Bingu did, and you will understand why Malawians still remove their hats for him.

First, Bingu raised food security through the Farm Input Subsidy Programme – FISP.

Malawi, which was once a hungry nation begging for food, became the breadbasket of Africa. As our elders say, “Mlimi ndi moyo” – a farmer is life. Bingu gave life back to the farmer.

Second, Bingu boldly moved diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China. It was a decision of a lion, not a mouse.

And today, the fruits are there for all to see – the Parliament Building, the Bingu National Stadium, the Malawi University of Science and Technology, all born from that friendship.

Third, Bingu built for us. He built the magnificent Multipurpose Bingu Conference Centre now used instead of the SADC one in Blantyre.

He built the Kamuzu Cenotaph to honour our founding father. He gave us the 4-way Kamuzu Highway.

And in Lilongwe, he eased traffic congestion by building the Bunda College of Agriculture diversion. “Ntchito ndi ulemu” – work is dignity. Bingu’s work gave Malawi dignity.

Today, history has repeated itself in the most beautiful way. His young brother, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, has done exactly what the song says: Taima paima anzako. He has stood where Bingu stood.

President Peter Mutharika has not stood on the pulpit to drum for support. He is not a noisy leader.

He is a calm, elegant, highly intelligent, visionary statesman whose hands are speaking again.

And just like Bingu, his hands are speaking with named projects, not empty promises.

First, Peter has restored Malawi’s lifeline – the M1 Road. The M1 had been abandoned, and at Chiweta it had become completely impassable, cutting off fuel and food to the whole nation. Peter did not just talk, he gave a direct presidential directive and the machines are now roaring at Chiweta. The M1 is rising again. As they say, “Njira ndi moyo” – the road is life.

Second, Peter has ordered the construction of the first-ever Kameza Interchange in Blantyre.

After the Area 18 Interchange in Lilongwe, which he also built, Blantyre will now shine like Dubai. The Kameza Interchange will connect Machinjiri, Chileka, Chilomoni-Chilimba and Magalasi Road, and it will end the heavy traffic congestion that has choked our commercial city for years.

Third, Peter is rebuilding the roads that connect our people to markets and to hope – the Liwonde-Matawale Road in Zomba where construction is already underway, the Mangochi-Makanjira Road which is soon to be commissioned, the M5 Road from Kaphatenga to Benga, and the Lingadzi Bridge in Lilongwe worth K7.5 billion to end 20 years of suffering for people in Areas 47 and 49.

This is a President who understands that where there is no road, there is no development.

That is Ima paima anzako. Peter has inherited not just the name Mutharika, but the spirit of development, the DNA of building, the heart of a true leader.

The late Bingu was a giant of development, a colossus, a professor of economics who turned theory into tarmac roads and buildings.

Professor Peter Mutharika is also a giant, a brilliant professor of law, a gentle, loving father of the nation, a man whose wisdom is as deep as an ocean.

When you listen to the song Ima paima anzako, taima paima anzako, you hear the story of these two brothers. Bingu stood and developed Malawi with FISP, with China, with conference centres, cenotaphs and highways.

Peter has come and stood exactly where Bingu stood, and once again, Malawi is shining with the M1, with Kameza Interchange, with Liwonde-Matawale and Mangochi-Makanjira.

This is not just politics. This is poetry. This is creativity. This is a story woven with lyrics and love for Malawi.

The whole world should know that Malawi was blessed to have Bingu, and is blessed again to have Peter. Two professors, two brothers, one legacy of development.

The work of their hands is speaking for them, and the song is now our anthem: Ima paima anzako, taima paima anzako – Peter ataimadi pamene Bingu anaima!