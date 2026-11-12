MCP rejects Chakwera’s leadership extensions ahead of 2030 Malawi Polls

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is in a serious leadership crisis.

Its own members have now turned against its president, Lazarus Chakwera, giving him a 7-day ultimatum to call for an emergency convention, suspend the disputed restructuring, and withdraw candidacy fees.

According to The Nation, the petition was led by former MCP Southern Region chairperson Dennis Nanthumba and was dated November 5, 2026. It was delivered to MCP administrative secretary Howard Kachipanda.

The petitioners have warned that if they receive no satisfactory response within seven days, they will go to court.

“Should we receive no satisfactory response within that period, we reserve the right to seek appropriate relief from a court of competent jurisdiction, including declaratory and, where necessary, interim injunctive relief,” reads the petition, as reported by The Nation.

The wrangle inside MCP

The wrangle, as reported by The Nation, is not just about a convention. It is about who should lead MCP after its defeat in the September 16, 2025 General Election.

On one side are members who say Chakwera’s term as president has expired and that he has no powers to dictate what happens in the party.

They are demanding an emergency convention in accordance with Article 39 of the MCP Constitution.

On the other side, according to party insiders cited in the report, are a few powerful figures, including Richard Chimwendo Banda and Moses Kunkuyu, who want Chakwera to continue standing as party president.

They are pushing for the party constitution to be amended to allow him to stay and to contest in future elections.

The petitioners argue that Article 31 limits the presidency to two five-year terms, and that Chakwera is no longer eligible to contest.

Chakwera, however, as reported by The Nation, has declined his intention to contest the 2030 General Election on MCP ticket.

Constitution should not be amended for a few

Political experts quoted in the analysis of the story have condemned the idea of amending a party constitution anyhow, just to accommodate a few hungry individuals while leaving out the majority of members.

Political analyst Matthews Namukhoyo, speaking on the principle of party democracy, has warned that constitutions are not supposed to be changed to suit individuals.

According to this expert view, a constitution is a contract between the party and its members, and changing it to keep one person in power destroys trust, divides the party, and kills internal democracy.

The expert view, as reflected in the report, is clear: parties should not be amended anyhow.

If a constitution is amended every time a leader wants to stay, then the party has no rules at all.

The majority of ordinary members in districts, constituencies and areas are the owners of the party, not a small group at the top.

Restructuring, fees and representation

The petitioners, according to The Nation, also oppose the proposed restructuring of the party.

They argue that creating new regions and districts could affect membership allocation, eligibility for elective positions, electoral boundaries and representation at the convention.

They are also demanding the withdrawal of candidacy fees for regional, district, constituency and area committees for re-election, arguing that the fees lock out the majority.

This is not the first revolt

The Nation reports that this is not the first time MCP members have revolted.

In July, MCP presidential hopeful Alex Major called for a convention to elect new party leaders and cautioned against constitutional changes intended to extend Chakwera’s tenure.

In October 2025, 42 district chairpersons also petitioned Chakwera to convene an emergency convention.

The MCP National Executive Committee resolved to retain Chakwera as party president, dismissing calls for his resignation.

Now, with the new 7-day ultimatum, the wrangle has reached a new level.

What happens next?

Chakwera’s spokesperson Gift Nankhuni had not responded to questionnaire by press time, according to The Nation.

But one thing is clear from the source: MCP is divided. Its own members are rejecting the current leadership direction. They want a convention. They want the constitution respected. They want the party to return to the majority.

As the 7 days tick, Malawi is watching: Will MCP listen to its members, or will it amend its constitution to please a few?