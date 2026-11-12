Wisconsin father makes history with unusual first feed for newborn

STURGEON BAY-(MaraviPost)-A Wisconsin father captured international attention after stepping into an unexpected role moments after the birth of his daughter, using a specially adapted feeding device to breastfeed the newborn while his wife recovered from a life-threatening childbirth emergency.

Reports by CBS News, WBAY, KTVU and Love What Matters reveal that Maxamillian Neubauer and his wife, April, welcomed their first daughter, Rosalia, in June 2018 at a hospital in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

What was supposed to be a joyful delivery, however, turned into a frightening medical emergency when April developed severe complications associated with preeclampsia and suffered seizures, forcing doctors to perform an emergency Caesarean section. CBS News +3

The complications left April unable to hold or breastfeed her daughter immediately after delivery because she required further medical attention and recovery.

This disrupted the couple’s original birth plan, which had placed emphasis on immediate skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding to establish an early bond with their baby.

However, a quick-thinking nurse, Cybil Martin-Dennehy, came up with an unconventional solution that would turn an ordinary hospital moment into an extraordinary parenting story.

Martin-Dennehy, who worked at Door County Medical Center, suggested that Maxamillian use a supplemental nursing system that would allow the newborn to feed while maintaining skin-to-skin contact with her father.

The device consisted of a nipple shield attached to a small feeding tube connected to a syringe containing infant formula.

When positioned against the father’s chest, it allowed Rosalia to latch onto the artificial nipple and receive milk through the tube, simulating the breastfeeding experience.

Although the suggestion was unusual, Maxamillian immediately accepted the challenge.

He reportedly joked that he was already shirtless and willing to try almost anything once.

With assistance from the nursing team, he positioned his newborn daughter against his chest and helped her take her first feed.

The medical staff reportedly responded with excitement, celebrating the father’s willingness to participate in an experience traditionally associated with mothers.

The touching moment became even more memorable when April’s mother walked into the hospital room accompanied by her grandfather.

Her mother-in-law was reportedly stunned by the sight of Maxamillian feeding the newborn through the specially fitted device.

After initially struggling to believe what she was seeing, she jokingly remarked that such an unusual undertaking was exactly what she expected from him.

The baby’s great-grandfather, meanwhile, reportedly remained speechless, staring at the unusual arrangement before eventually accepting the situation.

Photographs of the father feeding his daughter were subsequently shared on Facebook and attracted widespread international attention in July 2018.

The images generated thousands of reactions, with many people applauding Maxamillian for demonstrating that fatherhood extends beyond conventional expectations and that men can actively participate in supporting newborn feeding and maternal recovery.

However, Maxamillian was quick to redirect the praise towards the medical professionals who made the experience possible.

He credited the nursing team, particularly Martin-Dennehy, for finding a creative way to preserve the couple’s original breastfeeding intentions despite the unexpected complications.

He explained that his motivation was simply to be a responsible father and support his wife during a difficult moment, describing the nurses as the real heroes of the night.

The nurse also explained that supplemental nursing systems are useful in supporting breastfeeding, particularly where mothers require additional assistance, babies need supplementation or direct breastfeeding is temporarily difficult.

For the Neubauers, the experience became a memorable introduction to parenthood, demonstrating how flexibility, teamwork and compassion can help families navigate unexpected medical challenges.

Beyond the humour surrounding the photographs, the story delivered a broader message about responsible fatherhood, the importance of fathers participating in newborn care and the valuable role healthcare professionals play in supporting families during childbirth emergencies.

What began as an unexpected hospital intervention ultimately became an international talking point, with Maxamillian’s unusual first feeding experience serving as a reminder that being a father sometimes means stepping into unfamiliar territory when one’s family needs it most.