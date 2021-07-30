Renowned South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson, 47, succumb to Covid-19

South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson has died at Milpark hospital on Friday afternoon at the age of 47.

Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation confirmed the news on Friday, July 30.

According to Mwanza, the actor died from Covid-19 related complications after being hospitalized last with chest pains, TimesLive reported.

Other reports revealed that before his death, Ferguson was in a critical condition in ICU fighting for his life after undergoing major heart surgery.

Born Aaron Arthur Ferguson on 30 April 1974, Ferguson started his acting career in 2006 as Ace on the South African TV series Generations. He co-founded the Ferguson films with his wife, Actress Connie Ferguson in 2010 and together they produced numerous outstanding projects.

They both starred in the company’s first TV production, Rockville and in 2020, they produced a Netflix 6 part series called Kings of Joburg.

He is survived by a wife, Connie Ferguson and one daughter, Alicia Angel and meanwhile, the family has asked for privacy to mourn in private.