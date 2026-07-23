Table Mountain Cableway to Close for Annual Maintenance: What You Need to Know

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway will close for annual maintenance between Monday, 27 July and Sunday, 9 August 2026.. The temporary closure will allow for essential inspections, testing, and maintenance to ensure the Table Mountain Cableway continues to operate safely and meets the highest international standards. During this period, all facilities and commercial operations at both the Upper and Lower Stations will be closed to the public.

Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), said the annual maintenance period is “a critical part of ensuring that the Cableway continues to operate safely and reliably for the millions of people who visit us each year.”

She explained: “Safety remains our highest priority. We understand that the temporary closure may be disappointing for visitors who already have travel plans in place, and we appreciate their understanding while we carry out this essential work. These inspections and maintenance activities form part of our ongoing commitment to world-class safety standards.”

Essential Hiker Info

While hiking routes on Table Mountain will remain open, all summit and station facilities will remain closed throughout the maintenance period. This includes food and beverage outlets, retail stores and ablution facilities, such as VIEWS by De Grendel, TEN67 Eatery, KLOUD Bar, TAP Bar and The Shop at the Top.

As no cable car operations will take place during this period, hikers will need to return down the mountain on foot. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly by carrying sufficient water, snacks, warm clothing and appropriate hiking gear.

Birthday ticket holders

South African locals celebrating birthdays in July or August may still redeem their free birthday return ticket during their birthday month outside of the maintenance closure dates. TMACC’s website and official social media channels will continue to provide operational updates throughout the maintenance period. The Cableway is expected to reopen on Monday, 10 August 2026, weather permitting.

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