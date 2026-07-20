Win the Ultimate Winter Escape in Cape Town!

Looking for the perfect Cape Town winter getaway? This July, we’re giving one lucky winner the chance to experience the ultimate Winter Escape in the Mother City with an unforgettable prize packed with hotel accommodation, award-winning food and wine, cocktails, and world-class art and culture.

The prize includes:

* A 2-night stay for two at Krystal Beach Hotel, including breakfast

* A cocktail tasting for two at Hope Provisions Store in Longkloof,

*Lunch for two and a bottle of wine at Cape Point Vineyards Restaurant.

* Two tickets to Zeitz MOCAA, Africa’s leading museum of contemporary art.









How to enter

Follow @lovecapetown, @krystalbeachhotel, @hopedistillery, @capepointvineyards, and @zeitzmocaa on Instagram.

Tag the person you’d love to share this experience with.

Then complete the entry form below. It takes less than a minute! *If the form does not preview below, then please use this link instead.

Entries close on Friday, 31 July 2026, and the lucky winner will be announced on Monday, 3 August 2026.

T&Cs apply.

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