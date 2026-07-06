Sink Your Teeth into Cape Town’s Best Burgers

Looking for the best burgers in Cape Town? Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger, a towering burger with all the trimmings, a trendy smashburger, or a gourmet wagyu masterpiece, the Mother City’s burger scene has something to satisfy every appetite.

Here are some of our favourite burgers in the city:

Zuney’s Wagyu Burger Bar

Zuney’s Wagyu Burger Bar has quickly built a reputation for its premium farm-to-table approach. The restaurant sources ethically raised wagyu beef from its own farm, producing rich, flavourful patties that take centre stage. Signature burgers feature soft brioche buns, wagyu-infused onions, pickles, and house-made sauces. Diners can pair their burgers with wagyu or sweet potato fries, while vegans are catered for with a dedicated plant-based option.

Location: 69A Kloof Street, Gardens

Website: www.zuneywagyu.com

Brash

Brash brings a playful retro diner vibe to Sea Point, serving some of the city’s most talked-about smash burgers. The formula is simple, built on quality ingredients and bold flavours. Guests can keep it classic with the aptly named Classic Burger or go all out with the Mack Daddy, loaded with Brash’s signature secret sauce. It’s easy to see why it has been recognised as one of the World’s 101 Best Burger Places (ranked first in South Africa and 51st worldwide).

Location: 90 Regent Road, Sea Point

Website: www.brashburger.com/

Smokin Joe’s

Smokin Joe’s is a popular halal-friendly burger destination, celebrated for its creative menu and indulgent, flavour-packed burgers. Tuck into their classic cheeseburger or opt for a bold creation stacked with smoked meats, jalapeños, and house-made sauces. Beyond its signature burgers, the menu also features standout sides, including chilli cheese fries and truffle-and-thyme fries. No wonder it is known as one of the world’s best burger joints!

Location: 50 Kloof Street, Gardens

Website: www.smokinjoesburgers.com

Dog’s Bollocks

H2: Dog’s Bollocks

A true Cape Town institution, Dog’s Bollocks has built a cult following for its unapologetically oversized burgers, quirky personality, and anything-goes atmosphere. Expect bold flavours, cheeky humour, and a dining experience that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The menu caters for everyone with beef, grilled chicken, crumbed chicken, and a vegan burger, all served on a sesame-seed bun with all the fixings.

Location: 6 Roodehek St, Gardens

Website: thedogsbollocksatyard.shop/

Café Crave

This halal-friendly Claremont eatery is a local favourite, known for its loaded, flavour-packed burgers. While the menu isn’t limited to burgers, many still flock here to try its unique and creative combinations. The Go Big or Go Home lives up to its name, featuring your choice of three 200g patties stacked with cheese, avocado, and its signature crave sauce. The menu also offers a variety of options, including chicken burgers, dhanya beef, smash patties, and premium Wagyu creations.

Location: 74 Loch Rd, Claremont

Contact: Call +27 73 565 1888.

Sho Sho Burgers

Undoubtedly one of the city’s best-value burger spots, Sho Sho Burgers has built a loyal following for its bold flavours, generous portions, and affordable smash burgers. Backed by several Springbok rugby stars, this halal-certified burger joint serves crowd favourites such as the Truffle Berry Burger and the Spicy Smash.

Location:Loop Street, Cape Town CBD

Website: www.shoshoburgers.co.za/

The NOB

Short for No Ordinary Burger, NOB’s extensive menu ranges from classic burgers to enormous challenge-style creations for serious appetites. One of the most talked-about menu items is the Mega Pulled Beef Full House, a towering burger loaded with multiple meats, cheese, sauces, and toppings.

Location: 2 Niagara Rd, Tygerlake Building

Contact: Call +27 84 477 2434.

Izzy Burger

With branches in Wynberg and Athlone, Izzy Burger has built a strong reputation for its halal gourmet burgers. The menu focuses on juicy beef and chicken burgers, ranging from simple classics to larger speciality creations. The Single Izzy remains a popular choice for first-time visitors, while larger options cater to those seeking a greater challenge.

Location: 121 Ottery Road Wynberg

Website: facebook.com/TheIzzyBurger/

Le Pickle

Le Pickle was born from four mates, countless burger experiments, and a shared passion for crafting delicious burgers in a lekker setting. Tucked away in De Waterkant, this halal-friendly eatery focuses on quality ingredients, from its freshly baked in-house buns to its smash burgers. A popular option is the Le Onion: a double-beef-patty burger topped with fried onions, cheddar, pickles, and the signature garlic sauce. Vegetarian options are also available.

Location: 8 Jarvis Street, De Waterkant, 8001, Shop 2, Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village

Website:www.lepickle.co.za/

Royale Eatery

Royale Eatery has long been one of Cape Town’s best-known burger destinations. You can build your own burgers or choose from a range of signature creations. Popular choices include the Baxter chicken burger, while plant-based diners can enjoy options such as the Vegan Royale and other meat-free alternatives.

Location: Multiple locations in Cape Town

Website: www.royaleeatery.com/

Burgers & Brews

Tucked away on Bree Street, Burgers & Brews has become a favourite among locals seeking quality burgers in a relaxed setting. This hole-in-the-wall eatery keeps things simple, focusing on flavourful patties, fresh ingredients, and satisfying combinations that keep customers coming back. Its central location makes it an ideal stop for a casual lunch or a post-work burger.

Location: Bree Street, Cape Town CBD

Website:www.instagram.com/burgersandbrews.ct/

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