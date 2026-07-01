Turn Up the Heat in Cape Town with These Winter Deals

Winter is one of the best times to explore Cape Town, especially when attractions and restaurants roll out seasonal specials. From discounted cable car rides and family-friendly adventures to cosy set menus and Big Five safaris, these are the winter deals to add to your itinerary.

Whether you’re chasing incredible views, unforgettable wildlife encounters, indulgent dining experiences or family outings, these seasonal offers make exploring Cape Town in winter even more rewarding.

Attractions

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

No visit to Cape Town is complete without taking in the panoramic views from the top of Table Mountain. This winter, South African residents can enjoy the experience at a reduced rate with the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway’s Local is Lekker special. Return tickets for South Africans cost R250 per adult and R100 per child until 26 July 2026. The offer is available exclusively online and must be purchased the day before your visit. Don’t forget to bring your South African ID.

Location: Tafelberg Road, Gardens

Website: www.tablemountain.net/

Robben Island Museum

Robben Island Museum’s NextGen Heritage Free Pass allows South African children under 15 to visit for free when accompanied by a paying South African adult, valid until 30 October 2026. Guided by former political prisoners, the tour offers a moving insight into the country’s democratic journey and provides an engaging experience for younger visitors. Tours depart daily at 9am, 11am, and 1pm.

Location: Tours leave from the Nelson Mandela Gateway, V&A Waterfront

Website: www.robben-island.org.za/

City Sightseeing Cape Town

If you’re looking for an easy way to explore the city’s biggest attractions, hop aboard the iconic red City Sightseeing bus. South African residents can take advantage of discounted winter fares, with child tickets available for R65 and a family package for two adults and two juniors priced at R780. The special runs until 23 September 2026.

Location: V&A Waterfront (near Two Oceans Aquarium)

Website: www.citysightseeing.co.za/

Apex Shark Expeditions

Winter is one of the best seasons for marine adventures. Apex Shark Expeditions is offering 10% off shark cage diving experiences until 30 September 2026, reducing the price to R3,845 per person. It’s an opportunity to experience one of Cape Town’s most iconic wildlife encounters.

Location: Shop 5, Boardwalk Centre, 6 Wharf Street, Simon’s Town

Website: whitesharkdivers.co.za/

Aquila Private Game Reserve

If you’ve always wanted to see the Big Five, winter is the perfect time to head to Aquila Private Game Reserve. Located about two hours from Cape Town, the reserve is offering winter safari packages from R1892 per person until 31 August 2026. Families booking an overnight stay can also take advantage of a special offer: children under 12 stay free and enjoy complimentary access to the Junior Ranger Programme.

Location: R46, Breede Valley, Touwsrivier

Website: www.aquila.co.za/

Garden Route Game Lodge

Heading a little further afield? Garden Route Game Lodge’s day-visitor deals are unmissable this winter. Guided game drives start at R650 per person, while a package including a game drive, lunch and a complimentary drink starts at R1,100. The offer runs until September 2026.

Location: N2, Albertinia

Website: grgamelodge.co.za/

Restaurant

The Pot Luck Club

One of Cape Town’s most celebrated restaurants is serving its popular family-style menu this winter. Guests can enjoy a choice of starters, mains, and desserts for R695 per person. The special is available for lunch Monday to Saturday until 31 October 2026, and for dinner Monday to Thursday until 31 August 2026.

Location: The Old Biscuit Mill, Woodstock

Website: thepotluckclub.co.za/

Lord Charles Hotel

Escape to Somerset West to enjoy the Lord Charles Hotel’s Winter Warmers menu. Choose between a two-course meal at R285 or a three-course meal at R350.

Location: Corner of Broadway Boulevard and Main Road, Somerset West

Website: lordcharleshotel.com/

Wes Bistro

French Bistro favourites meet local flavours on Wes Bistro’s winter set menu. Begin with French onion soup or chicken liver parfait, then choose from mains such as pan-seared duck breast, steak frites, or a wild mushroom medley. Finish with chocolate profiteroles or vanilla bean crème brûlée. The set menu is R495 per person.

Location: 55 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town City Centre

Website: www.wesbistro.co.za/

Asoka

There’s nothing quite like dinner beside a fireplace on a chilly evening, and Asoka has just the menu for the occasion. Its three-course winter special costs R295 per person and features Asian-inspired dishes such as fish tempura with wasabi mayo and grilled tikka chicken skewers. The special is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Location: 68 Kloof Street, Gardens

Website: www.asoka.za.com/

PAN Collection Hospitality

Can’t decide on one cuisine? PAN Collection Hospitality has created winter set menus across its restaurants, including Scala Pasta Bar, Yatai, Maru Korean Steakhouse, and Hacienda Coastal Mexican. Each venue has curated a multi-course menu showcasing its signature dishes, priced at R349 per person.

Website: pancollection.co.za/

Cape Point Vineyards

Long lunches are even better when paired with stunning views. Cape Point Vineyards serves a weekday winter menu featuring two courses for R295 or three for R350, showcasing seasonal ingredients alongside the estate’s award-winning wines.

Location: Silvermine Road, Noordhoek

Website: cpv.co.za/

Time Out Market Winter Wine Series

Sip Cape Town’s best wines at the Time Out Market Winter Wine Series. Running monthly until September 2026, the event features premium wines, chef-led food pairings, live music, and a laid-back indoor setting. Upcoming dates include 25 July, 29 August, and 26 September. Tickets start at R250 and include a branded wine glass and 10 tasting vouchers.

Location: Time Out Market Cape Town, V&A Waterfront

Website: www.timeout.com/time-out-market-cape-town

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