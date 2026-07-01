CSEC unhappy with unreasonable Malawi public varsities’ tuition hikes

….Calls for balanced approach to university fee hike

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) on Wednesday called on the Government to adopt a balanced approach to financing public universities following the doubling of tuition fees. The statement warns that the increase could make higher education unaffordable for many students.

The statement signed by CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe and Board Chairperson Limbani Nsapato, who said universities need sustainable financing but warned that access to higher education should not be sacrificed through steep fee increases.

CSEC said tuition fees at the University of Malawi, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mzuzu University, Malawi University of Science and Technology and Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences have increased annual tuition fees from K650,000 to K1.3 million, while Kamuzu University of Health Sciences will raise fees from K1 million to K2 million from the 2027/2028 academic year.

The coalition acknowledged that public universities are facing rising operational costs, inflation and reduced Government support, making it difficult to deliver quality higher education.

According to CSEC, universities require about K536.7 billion to operate during the 2026/2027 financial year but Government has allocated only K133.6 billion, creating a major financing gap.

The coalition said the funding shortfall continues to affect teaching, research, infrastructure maintenance, utilities and staff welfare across public universities.

However, CSEC argued that increasing tuition fees by 100 percent in a single academic year places an unbearable burden on families already struggling with the high cost of living.

It warned that the sharp increase risks locking out academically deserving students from poor and vulnerable households unless stronger financial support is provided.

CSEC also raised concern that the K42 billion allocated to the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board may no longer be sufficient to cover both tuition and students’ upkeep.

The coalition further opposed the introduction of a separate K60,000 annual medical insurance contribution, saying any such reform should first undergo comprehensive affordability and impact assessments.

Among its recommendations, CSEC called on the Government to increase investment in higher education, review the student loans budget upwards, and establish a transparent system for gradual annual tuition adjustments instead of sudden large increases.

The coalition said achieving the goals of Malawi 2063 requires financially sustainable universities while ensuring that higher education remains accessible to all qualified students regardless of their economic background.