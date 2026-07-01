Donovan Goliath’s Bucket List Cape Town Itinerary

Cape Town gets the Donovan Goliath treatment as the Eastern Cape-born, Joburg-based creative discovers the city from a fresh angle.

Best known for his sharp wit and humour, Donovan spends a few days in the Mother City ticking off unique and bucket-list experiences. He meets locals, samples the cuisine, and wanders through the city’s creative corners at his own pace.

Here’s his ultimate Cape Town itinerary:

Take the Cablecar up Table Mountain

After visiting the Mother City for over two decades, Donovan finally did what every tourist posts about before they’ve even unpacked: he went up Table Mountain.

“It is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Once you’re up there, it makes perfect sense,” he says.

Locals can ride the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway for free during their birthday month. South African residents also receive the Local is Lekker special at R250 per adult and R100 per child, valid until the end of July. A South African ID is required.

Location: Tafelberg Road, Gardens

Website: www.tablemountain.net/

Drive a Cobra

Next up, Donovan hops into a classic Cobra for a ride that feels equal parts thrill and sightseeing. Cobra Experience was founded in 2017 by David Ash to give people a taste of a reimagined 1960s supercar as you cruise through one of the world’s most scenic cities. You can opt for a chauffeur-driven experience or take the wheel yourself if you are feeling adventurous.

Donovan spends the day gliding through the city, soaking up every turn and view. At one point, he even pulls over for a Gatsby on the bonnet of the Cobra, because why not?

Location: 36 Martin Hammerschlag Way, Foreshore

Website: www.cobraexperience.co.za/

Try a Gatsby

No Cape Town trip is complete without a Gatsby. Donovan goes for a masala steak Gatsby from Mariam’s Kitchen in the city centre. The Gatsby originated in Athlone and is basically a long sub packed with meat, hot chips, sauces, and spices. One is usually enough to feed a small group, though plenty of people still try to take one on solo. It is messy, indulgent, and slightly chaotic in the best way.

“This is a must on any Cape Town bucket list. You will find it all over the city, and, of course, everyone has their favourite spot and their own opinions on who does it best,” adds Donovan.

Location: Mariam’s Kitchen Foreshore

Contact: 021 421 3636

Art and Museums

After ticking off a few Cape Town classics, Donovan explores the city’s vibrant art scene.

“I love art. It is the foundation of everything I have done to date,” he says.

On the itinerary:

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa

The first stop is Zeitz MOCAA. Set inside a converted grain silo at the V&A Waterfront, the building itself feels like part of the exhibition. You notice it before you even step inside. Give yourself a few hours, as you’ll want time to really wander and take it all in.

And here’s a nice bonus: Zeitz MOCAA offers free access to African citizens on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm. South African citizens and African passport holders can also enjoy free entry during their birthday month by presenting a valid ID.

Location: S Arm Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Website: zeitzmocaa.museum/

RESERVOIR

RESERVOIR is a contemporary art gallery on Bree Street, known for its fresh, ever-evolving exhibitions spotlighting South African artists. No two visits feel the same, which is part of the appeal. It’s set among trendy bars, restaurants, and other creative spaces, so we suggest taking time to explore the area as well.

Location: 7th Floor, Bree Castle House, 68 Bree Street, Cape Town City Centre

Website: www.reservoirprojects.com/

99 Loop Gallery

Tucked away in the city, 99 Loop Gallery may be small, but it’s packed with personality. It focuses on painting and regularly works with both established and emerging artists, keeping the space fresh. You can walk in expecting one thing and leave with a completely different perspective. There is a rotating programme of solo and group exhibitions, so there’s always something new to discover.

Location: 99 Loop Street, Cape Town City Centre

Website: www.99loop.co.za/

A33

A33 is part café, part gallery, part listening room, and fully a place to slow down for a moment. Owner Pule Takoubong created the space to reconnect people with the analogue world and to encourage them to be fully present. Donovan leans into that with a cup of coffee and an igwinya, also known as vetkoek, as music and art fill the space around him.

“There is something about it that makes you feel at home, and something that makes you go, ‘Let me turn off my phone and immerse myself in it.’ It’s beautiful,” he says.

Location: 7 Orphan Street, Cape Town City Centre

Website: www.a33ishome.com/

Seven Sisters Vineyards

From the city, Donovan heads to Stellenbosch for an afternoon of wine tasting and good conversation at Seven Sisters Vineyards. There, he meets founder Vivian Kleynhans, whose passion for wine and community shines through every part of the experience. One of the first, and still one of the few, 100% POC-owned wine farms in Stellenbosch, Seven Sisters is a family-run winery with a story as memorable as its wines.

As Donovan works his way through the range (strictly for research purposes, of course), Vivian shares the story behind the label: her family roots. This vision inspired Seven Sisters, and determination helped turn an idea into a thriving family-run winery.

Location: Annandale Road, Stellenbosch

Website: www.sevensisters.co.za/

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