South Africa’s June 30 anti-migrant marches test state authority

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-On 30 June 2026, South Africa witnessed coordinated nationwide marches targeting undocumented foreign nationals, with demonstrations reported in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Soweto, eMalahleni, Bloemfontein, Mahikeng and Cape Town.

The protests were led under the “March and March” campaign and were accompanied by a heavy security presence, with about 6,000 police officers deployed in Cape Town alone and additional units stationed in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

In Soweto, south of Johannesburg, the day began relatively quietly but later turned violent as some shacks allegedly belonging to foreign nationals were looted and clashes broke out between marchers and police.

In Kliptown, the situation escalated into confrontations, while in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, calm was only restored on the morning of 1 July after overnight looting near 8th Avenue and Joe Nhlanhla Street.

In Durban, hundreds of marchers gathered at King Dinizulu Park and at an open space opposite Berea Centre, led by activist Nkosikhona “Phakela’umthakathi” Ndabandaba of the Insizwa Nobunsizwa Development Foundation.

The same city also revealed the human cost of the unrest, with hundreds of African refugees and asylum seekers camped for more than a month on the pavement outside the Home Affairs office on Che Guevara Road, saying they had been displaced by anti-immigrant intimidation and were seeking relocation to a safer space.

Pietermaritzburg mirrored that displacement, with hundreds of Malawian nationals waiting in an abandoned building for buses to return home, while national data showed more than 150 buses carrying Malawian, Zimbabwean and Zambian migrants expected to cross at Beitbridge in Musina.

The scale of movement underscored how protests were translating into immediate outflow at South Africa’s busiest land border, even as authorities tried to keep migration enforcement within legal channels.

Government sought to contain the moment through both political engagement and policing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met on 29 June with Insizwa Nobunsizwa leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, telling them that the right to protest must be matched by lawful conduct and that migration enforcement remains the sole preserve of the state.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, Natjoints, and the Inter Ministerial Committee on Migration later commended the largely peaceful conduct of demonstrators while warning that looting and vandalism would be prosecuted.

Arrests were recorded in Hammarsdale, Germiston and Hillbrow, where three suspects were detained after two people, including a 17-year-old, were shot during a protest, and in Mapetla, Soweto, where four alleged undocumented Mozambican nationals were taken into custody.

Institutional actors tried to set a different tone.

The Muslim Judicial Council called for a lawful, humane and sustainable national response to migration, while the ANC urged organisers to exercise restraint and maintain peace.

SANTACO, representing the taxi industry, said services would operate normally, signaling that economic life would not be fully suspended despite the marches.

March organisers presented a mix of discipline and pressure.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma praised the conduct of protesters, while the movement gave the Mpumalanga provincial government seven days to address the issue of undocumented nationals after a march in eMalahleni.

In Mahikeng, protesters complained that undocumented immigrants were hiding in buildings and that a designated collection point at Moshawane Hall appeared empty, reflecting frustration with the pace of deportation processing.

The government’s public position was to defend constitutional protest rights while insisting on law and order.

Yet the images from Durban’s Home Affairs steps and Pietermaritzburg’s transit building exposed a parallel reality: displaced asylum seekers and migrant workers caught between hostility in communities and limited state capacity to process them safely.

Internationally, the June 30 actions read as a stress test for South Africa’s migration governance.

The country is balancing constitutional freedoms, community anger over unemployment and service delivery, and its obligations under regional and international refugee law.

The deployment of thousands of police and the meeting with protest leaders showed that Pretoria understands the political risk of escalation.

However, the looting in Soweto, the rubber bullets in Pietermaritzburg, and the semi-permanent camp outside Home Affairs suggest that legal rhetoric has not yet produced operational relief on the ground.

For the broader Southern African region, the marches carry externalities.

Mass bus movements to Beitbridge signal that regional migration corridors are being reshaped in real time, with implications for Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia, which will have to manage returning citizens, often without prior coordination.

The events also risk hardening perceptions of South Africa as a hostile destination, potentially pushing more migrants into irregular and dangerous routes.

In narrative terms, June 30 was not a single story of protest or policy.

It was three stories at once: citizens demanding state action on undocumented migration, vulnerable foreigners seeking protection from intimidation, and a government trying to assert authority without triggering wider instability.

Whether that balance holds will depend on what follows the marches.

If Pretoria can convert its commitments to lawful, humane migration management into visible processing, protection, and economic alternatives for affected communities, the protests may recede.

If not, the semi-permanent camps, border queues, and flashpoints of violence seen on 30 June are likely to reappear.