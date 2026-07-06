Airtel Africa advances lower-carbon energy sources usage

…Airtel Africa plc saves 9.1 million litres of diesel, reaffirms commitment to responsible business growth…..

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, saved 9.1 million litres of diesel during its just ended 2025/2026 financial year, as part of efforts to drive responsible growth by minimising the environmental impact of its operations.

This was achieved by reducing reliance on diesel and increasing use of lower-carbon energy sources, including the conversion of 390 infrastructure sites to on-grid power during the year, thus improving efficiency and reducing emissions.

Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar highlighted this achievement during a media roundtable held in

Lusaka, Zambia, where he presented the Group’s Sustainability Scorecard and progress

towards building a more sustainable, inclusive and connected Africa.

“Other initiatives to reduce Airtel Africa’s environmental impact during the year included

promoting the circular economy, recycling 94% of total waste generated.

“These form part of Airtel Africa’s broader sustainability strategy, which seeks to create long-term value by balancing business growth with environmental stewardship, digital inclusion and socioeconomic development,” he said.

Taldar emphasized that responsible growth remains central to Airtel Africa’s business

strategy and is reflected in the company’s ability to extend services and opportunities to

millions of people across the continent while advancing sustainability goals.

Airtel Africa’s network now reaches 81.9% of the population across its markets, enabling greater access to connectivity, information, education and economic opportunities for individuals and communities.

The company recorded progress in its efforts to advance financial inclusion.

Airtel Money now serves 54.1 million customers through a network of 2.4 million agents, making it one of Africa’s largest digital financial services ecosystems.

Notably, 44.1% of Airtel Money customers

are female, demonstrating the platform’s growing role in empowering women through access to secure, affordable and convenient financial services.

Beyond connectivity and financial inclusion, Airtel Africa, through its philanthropic arm, Airtel Africa Foundation continued to drive meaningful change across communities in the continent, investing US$6.2 million in priority programmes in four strategic areas namely Financial Inclusion, Education, Environmental Sustainability and Digital Inclusion.

Through its partnership with UNICEF, 3,296 schools have been connected to the free internet access, helping to bridge the digital divide and expand access to quality education reaching over 2 million learners and 38,868 teachers, while 64 zero-rated digital learning platforms enabled more than 11 million learners to access free digital educational content.

Also, during the year, more than 30,000 young people received digital skills training, while

over 250 full undergraduate STEM scholarships were awarded through the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship programme, helping to prepare the next generation of African innovators and

technology leaders.