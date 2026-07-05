France narrowly through into 2026 World Cup quarter finals

PHILADELPHIA-(MaraviPost)-France booked their place in the quarter finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Paraguay 1-0 in a Round of 16 clash played in Philadelphia, United States, on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring the decisive goal.

The victory means Didier Deschamps’ side has reached the World Cup quarter finals for the fourth consecutive tournament, underlining France’s consistency on football’s biggest stage.

Mbappe netted the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after Paraguay fouled Desirr Doue inside the penalty area, with VAR confirming the decision before the French captain calmly converted.

France dominated possession for long spells but found it difficult to break down Paraguay’s disciplined defensive setup, which frustrated Les Bleus throughout much of the contest.

Paraguay defended bravely and remained in the contest until the final whistle but struggled to create clear scoring opportunities against France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The match was played in sweltering temperatures with players from both teams battling exhausting conditions that slowed the tempo and made the encounter physically demanding.

Mbappe’s goal continued his impressive tournament form and further strengthened his reputation as one of the most decisive players in World Cup knockout matches.

Coach Didier Deschamps praised his players for remaining patient and composed against a resilient Paraguayan side that relied on physical defending and quick counter attacks.

The result ended Paraguay’s memorable World Cup campaign after the South Americans had impressed by reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

France will now face Morocco in the quarter finals on July 9,2026 after the Atlas Lions defeated Canada 3-0 to become the first team to secure a last eight place.