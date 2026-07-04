Atlas Lions roar into 2026 world cup quarter-finals

VANCOUVER-(MaraviPost)-Morocco have done it again. The Atlas Lions stormed into the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals tonight, Saturday, after a dominant 3-0 win over Canada to become the first nation to book a last-eight spot at the tournament.

It was a composed, ruthless display from Walid Regragui’s side, who have now made history as the first African team to reach back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals. After their fairy-tale run in Qatar 2022, Morocco are proving that was no fluke.

The game was cagey in the first half. Both teams battled for midfield control and clear chances were at a premium. But the breakthrough came through moments of individual brilliance.

Azzedine Ounahi was the difference-maker. He struck twice with ice-cold finishing to break Canada’s resistance — first with a curling shot, then with a composed finish after driving through the defense. Two chances, two goals, and the Atlas Lions had control.

Canada threw men forward late, but they were hit on the counter in stoppage time. Soufiane Rahimi broke clear and slotted home to make it 3-0, putting the result beyond doubt and sending Moroccan fans into wild celebrations.

It wasn’t a free-flowing classic, but it was a masterclass in tournament football. Morocco sat deep, pressed in waves, stayed compact, and then exploded on the break. Clinical.

With this win, Morocco are once again carrying the African flag on the world stage. From Rabat to Blantyre, fans will be buzzing. This team is building something special.

Next up looms a potential quarter-final blockbuster against France — a rematch of the 2022 semi-final. Steel vs flair. History vs hunger.

For now though, the Atlas Lions can celebrate. First to the last eight. First to make history. The pride of Africa is marching on.