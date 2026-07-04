Honor is earned, not claimed: The misuse of “Honorable”, the case of Ken Msonda

In Malawi, the word Honorable carries weight. It is not a nickname, a campaign slogan, or a social media tag.

It is a title of office, reserved by tradition and parliamentary practice for those who have been entrusted with public authority by the people.

The proper users of Honorable are clear. Sitting Members of Parliament use it because they represent constituencies. Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers use it because they hold executive office.

The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, President and Vice President use Right Honorable because of the seniority of their offices. Former holders of those positions retain it as a courtesy. The principle is simple: Honorable follows responsibility, not ambition.

That is why the repeated use of the title by Ken Msonda has sparked debate. Mr. Msonda is the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the opposition Malawi Congress Party, MCP. He is a party official, a political communicator, and a public figure. He has never been elected as an MP, nor has he ever served as a Minister.

By the established convention used in Parliament, in government gazettes, and in diplomatic protocol, the title Honorable does not attach to that position.

Yet in practice, Mr. Msonda has been heard using the title himself. Most notably, in a voice note he circulated on WhatsApp addressed to the adhoc committee of Parliament that is inquiring into what caused the death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and others, he opened his remarks by referring to himself as Honorable before making submissions to a body of elected legislators.

Supporters argue it is a sign of respect for a senior party communicator. Critics argue it is an abuse of protocol that dilutes the meaning of the title for those who actually hold elected or appointed public office.

The danger of this misuse is not about one individual. When titles are handed out loosely, the public begins to lose the distinction between party office and state office.

A deputy publicity secretary and a Member of Parliament do not carry the same constitutional mandate. An MP votes on laws, approves budgets, and is accountable to voters in a constituency.

A minister runs a government department with public resources. To call everyone Honorable erases that difference and turns a title meant to denote public trust into a political accessory.

The good use of Honorable is about clarity and respect for institutions. It tells a citizen exactly who speaks with the authority of Parliament or Cabinet.

It protects the dignity of those who were elected or appointed to serve, and it protects the public from confusion about who can make decisions on their behalf.

Ken Msonda’s case is therefore a useful mirror. Malawi’s democracy is stronger when we guard the meaning of words that define public office.

Respect for a party official can be shown in many ways — through recognition of their role, their voice, and their work. It does not require borrowing a title that the law, tradition and Parliament have reserved for others.

If we want politics to be taken seriously, then language must be taken seriously too. Honorable should remain what it is: a mark of service delivered, not a label claimed.