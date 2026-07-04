Media houses question MEC public relations office over poor media engagement

By Jones Gadama

Media houses in Malawi have expressed concern over the Malawi Electoral Commission’s Public Relations Office, citing what they describe as an unfriendly attitude towards the media and poor response to journalistic inquiries.

A survey conducted by this reporter established that several media practitioners have faced challenges in getting feedback from the Commission’s public relations department.

According to the journalists interviewed, the office often does not respond to calls seeking interviews or clarification on issues related to the Commission’s work.

The concerns raised by the media focus on Public Relations Manager Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

Journalists who participated in the survey said they have made repeated attempts to contact him for comment and clarification, but the calls have not been returned. Some media houses also told this publication that they have had difficulties accessing the office, with requests for information and interviews not being facilitated.

Some of the media practitioners interviewed suggested that MEC should consider a complete overhaul of its public relations department.

Their argument is that the team working there does not appear to understand that the media are key partners of the Commission in disseminating information to the public.

They further alleged that access to the office is being denied in some instances.

To get the other side of the story, this reporter made several attempts to contact Sangwani Mwafulirwa. The calls were not answered after repeated attempts, and no response had been received by the time of going to press.

The journalists who spoke to this publication said the lack of response reinforces their view that the current arrangement in the public relations office is not serving the interests of both the Commission and the media.

They argue that a public relations office, by nature of its mandate, is expected to be accessible and responsive to the media because the two institutions work together to inform the public.

Communication experts note that a public relations office in a public institution is expected to maintain open lines of communication with the media, respond to queries in time, and provide clarity where needed.

When that does not happen, they say, it creates gaps that affect how the public receives information.

The media houses have since called on MEC to replace the current publicist with someone who is media-friendly and understands the demands of the office.

According to them, the Commission needs a public relations team that prioritizes engagement with journalists and makes itself available for interviews and clarifications.

MEC has, in the past, stated its commitment to transparency and to working with the media. Whether the Commission will act on the concerns raised by media houses remains to be seen.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr. Mwafulirwa will continue.