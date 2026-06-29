The Chikangawa plane crash cover-up: How Chakwera’s MCP regime twisted truth of SKC death

By Kenneth Bwanali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The tragic June 10, 2024, military plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) and eight others was not an unfortunate twist of fate.

It was a devastating indictment of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime—and the subsequent actions of the Lazarus Chakwera administration point to something far more sinister than simple incompetence.

While the regime rushed to feed the public a convenient narrative of “bad weather and pilot error,” the forensic aftermath reveals a systematic, calculated sabotage of the truth.

From the moment the wreckage was found, the MCP regime handled the Chikangawa crash site with a level of negligence so profound it borders on criminal.

The failures were so foundational, so blatant, that they demand we ask the ultimate question: Was the Chakwera administration simply incompetent, or was it actively terrified of what a pristine forensic investigation would reveal?

Sacrificing the “Golden Hours” to Protect the Regime

In forensic science, the first 24 hours—the “Golden Hours”—are sacrosanct. It is the razor-thin window when physical trace evidence, touch DNA, and chemical residues of potential sabotage remain intact.

Under the deliberate watch of Chakwera’s Malawian Police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF), this window was not just missed; it was utterly obliterated.

The transition of the crash site from a rescue operation to a forensic scene was a catastrophic, state-sanctioned failure.

The MCP regime permitted an uncontrolled mob of military personnel, politicians, and curious onlookers to trample the site freely without a shred of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

This was not a minor oversight; it was the wholesale, state-sponsored contamination of a potential crime scene.

By refusing to establish a secure perimeter, the regime guaranteed that any trace DNA, chemical accelerants, or physical evidence of tampering would be permanently masked under a sea of civilian footprints. They didn’t just fail to protect the evidence; they ensured it could never be used.

Hiding Behind the German BFU Smoke Screen

To pacify a highly suspicious public, the MCP government loudly praised itself for inviting the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Investigation (BFU) to lead the technical inquiry. But this was a cynical public relations stunt, a smoke screen designed to buy time and escape local accountability.

The regime weaponized the BFU’s findings as a definitive exoneration of foul play, deliberately burying a crucial fact: the BFU report explicitly stated its investigation was not intended to assign blame or legal liability. It was a technical safety review, not a criminal forensic investigation.

Yet, even within those narrow parameters, the German investigators exposed a gaping hole that points directly to state negligence. The flight crew’s bodies were never subjected to toxicology tests or health impairment examinations—a standard global aviation protocol. When backed into a corner, local pathologists revealed a shocking breakdown in communication with Chakwera’s Civil Aviation department, coupled with logistical delays that made sample collection impossible. In an era of modern statecraft, this is not “red tape”; it is deliberate obstruction of justice.

Silencing local Pathologists and Burying the DNA Gaps

Perhaps the most damning evidence of a cover-up lies in the treatment of Malawi’s own medical professionals. The Chakwera administration actively barred forensic pathology teams from visiting the crash site before the bodies were violently yanked from the wreckage.

Instead, professional pathologists were forced to rely on low-quality, amateur photographs taken after the scene had been heavily disturbed. To make matters worse, state-employed morticians were allowed to interfere with the remains before any proper forensic assessment could occur.

In any legitimate investigation, where pathology is restricted, Forensic DNA analysis is deployed to bridge the gap—both to ensure dignified Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) of fragmented remains and to test cockpit controls for unauthorized “touch DNA” that would prove or disprove sabotage. Yet, the MCP regime left Malawi with zero localized DNA analysis capabilities, leaving our justice system crippled and dependent on foreign laboratories. The regime preferred to keep Malawi in the scientific dark ages because a blind justice system is easier to control.

The Verdict of History: An Unforgivable Betrayal

The handling of the Chikangawa forest crash was the ultimate betrayal of Saulos Chilima and the Malawian people. The Chakwera administration’s rush to close the book, its refusal to train first responders in basic crime scene management, and its systemic failure to secure the site look less like logistical blunders and more like a deliberate effort to bury the truth.

The legacy of the MCP regime under Lazarus Chakwera will forever be stained by the smoke of the Chikangawa wreckage—and the silence of the evidence they allowed to burn.

Malawians deserved scientific truth; instead, they were served a state-sponsored cover-up designed to protect those in power.