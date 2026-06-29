FDH Bank plc hikes Netball sponsorship to MK350 million

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank plc has hiked the sponsorship of the FDH Bank Netball Premier League from MK250 million to a whopping MK350 million in its second season expected to throw off on Saturday in Lilongwe.

FDH Bank Marketing Manager Tiyese Kaimila announced the hike in an interview yesterday saying the Bank is committed to using the league as a long-term platform for transforming netball in the country.

“We are excited about the upcoming second season of Malawi’s Netball Super League hence the increase in the sponsorship,” said Kaimila.

The Bank says the league, which is supported through a MK1.2 billion, four-year sponsorship package, has already demonstrated strong impact in its inaugural season, delivering over 200 matches, featuring 12 elite teams, and creating a structured pathway for talent development from grassroots to national team level.

“We are happy to be part of the transformation of netball through this national league. We expect that it continues to serve as a strong platform for identifying and developing players who can progress into the national team,” said Kaimila.

He said the anticipation around the second season reflects growing confidence in the structure and competitiveness of the league.

“We are looking forward to a more competitive and better structured league that continues to raise the standard of play and revive the fast, skillful style of netball that Malawi is known for internationally,” he said.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) says the continuation of the league is expected to further strengthen domestic competition, improve consistency in player performance, and deepen the national team selection pool.

NAM Vice President Tadala Billie hailed FDH Bank for increasing the sponsorship of the league saying the league remains central to rebuilding the quality and excitement of Malawian netball.

“We are very happy with the hike in the sponsorship of the league. We thank FDH Bank for this gesture. This league is key in developing talent and improving the overall quality of netball in the country. It also plays a major role in bringing back excitement, consistency, and competitiveness in the way the game is played,” said Billie.

FDH Bank’s sports investment extends beyond elite competition to grassroots development structures, including support for the Mayor’s Trophy and MASSA primary and secondary school sports programmes, which feed into elite netball pathways.

The second season builds on a successful inaugural campaign launched in August 2025 and completed in March this year.