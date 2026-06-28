What R100 Can Get You in Cape Town

Think R100 doesn’t go far in Cape Town? Think again. Even a small budget can still unlock a big day out in the Mother City. From matcha breaks and museum visits to nature escapes and local attractions, R100 opens the door to a range of experiences across the city.

Here is what you can choose from:

Visit an Iziko Museum

A visit to Iziko Museums of South Africa is one of the easiest ways to get a feel for Cape Town’s history and culture. The museums are spread across the city, each offering something different. At the Iziko South African National Gallery, you will find works by some of Africa’s most celebrated artists. The Iziko South African Museum is ideal for anyone interested in natural history, with fossils, ancient insects, and artefacts that trace the history of life. For something more focused on local heritage, the Bo-Kaap Museum offers insights into the Cape Malay community in one of Cape Town’s most recognisable neighbourhoods.

Price: R60 for South African locals, R100 for international visitors.

Website: www.iziko.org.za/

Sip on a Matcha at Love Matcha

If your social media feed has been flooded with those bright green “healthy” drinks lately, you’ve probably noticed that matcha is having a moment in the city. Whether you’re hopping on the trend or already a matcha fan, Love Matcha delivers your fix without emptying your wallet. With drinks starting at around R60, you can sip on refreshing, flavour-packed matcha creations. Find them in Sea Point, Table Bay Mall, Century City, Rondebosch, Somerset West, and Blouberg.

Price: From R60.

Website: store.love-matcha.co.za/

Step inside the Castle of Good Hope

Step back in time at the Castle of Good Hope, one of South Africa’s oldest surviving buildings. For more than 350 years, this historic fortress has been at the heart of civilian, political, and military life in the Cape, and today it remains one of the best-preserved examples of 17th-century Dutch East India Company architecture in the world. Wander through the exhibitions, soak up centuries of history, grab a bite at the on-site restaurant, hunt for unique souvenirs in the gift shop, and don’t forget to take in the impressive views – some of the best in the city.

Location: Darling Street, Cape Town City Centre

Price: R50 for adults, R25 for children.

Website: www.castleofgoodhope.co.za

Grab a coffee at the 777 Coffee Roastery

Make your way to the 777 Coffee Roastery, an aviation-inspired coffee shop founded by a pilot who clearly believes great coffee is as important as a smooth landing. Loved by locals for its quality coffee and welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to pause between adventures, catch up with a friend, or enjoy a great cup. With prices starting at just R30, you’ll even have enough left over for a pastry and still stay within your budget.

Location: 66 Keerom Street

Price: From R30 per coffee.

Website: www.instagram.com/the777coffee_roastery/

Catch a film at the Labia Theatre

There’s something nostalgic about watching a film at the Labia Theatre. As South Africa’s oldest independent cinema, it offers a charming alternative to the big multiplexes, with plenty of old-world character and quirky décor that makes the experience feel special. Whether you’re in the mood for the latest release or a classic, the Labia’s film schedule always has something worth watching.

Location: 68 Orange Street, Gardens

Price: R90 per ticket.

Website: www.thelabia.co.za/

Cruise the canals at the V&A Waterfront

Water enthusiasts, head to Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront and hop into one of the super-stable pedal boats for an easy, fun activity for all ages. Glide along the blue canals, keep an eye out for seabirds, spot the occasional little orange starfish, and wave to passing City Sightseeing boats as you pedal. No experience (or swimming skills) required.

Location: Battery Park, V&A Waterfront

Price: R100 per person for 30 minutes, R50 for children under 4.

Website: kayakclifton.co.za/pedal-boat/

Meet Gerry at Giraffe House

Just outside the city, Giraffe House is a fun, family-friendly wildlife stop where you can get up close to some of Africa’s most fascinating animals. The highlight, of course, is seeing giraffes towering over you. You’ll also see a mix of wildlife, including meerkats, zebras, caracal, porcupines, and a variety of reptiles and birds. It’s a relaxed outdoor experience designed for learning and exploring. And if you’re lucky, you might even meet Gerry, their hand-reared giraffe who’s become a bit of a local star.

Location: Old Paarl Road, Muldersvlei

Price: Adults: R90; pensioners: R65; children aged 2 to 15: R60.

Website: www.giraffehouse.co.za/

Bite into a smash burger at Sho Sho Burger

Sho Sho Burger is one of the newer burger spots in Cape Town and has quickly built a name for itself. This fully Halaal restaurant focuses on smash burgers, with thin, crispy-edged patties, melted cheese, and bold flavour in every bite. It is straightforward, scrumptious and designed for people who want a good burger without anything overcomplicated.

Location: 32 Loop Street, Cape Town City Centre

Price: From R79.

Website: www.instagram.com/shosho_capetown/

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