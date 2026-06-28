Canada kick Bafana Bafana out of 2026 World Cup

LOS ANGELES-(MaraviPost)-Co-hosts Canada became the first nation to book a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after edging South Africa 1-0 in a tense Round of 32 encounter on Sunday, thanks to a dramatic stoppage time .

The breakthrough came deep into added time when midfielder Stephen Eustaquio fired home from inside the penalty area after sustained Canadian pressure, ending South Africa’s spirited resistance in a match that had appeared destined for extra time.

The victory marks a historic milestone for Canada, who reached the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in the country’s history.

As one of the tournament’s co-hosts, Canada have now taken another significant step in front of their home supporters and the global football audience.

South Africa entered the knockout stage after an impressive group campaign that included a memorable victory over South Korea, while Canada advanced from Group B following strong performances that established them as one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

Throughout the match, Canada created the clearer scoring opportunities with Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi both testing the South African defence.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams produced several important saves to keep Bafana Bafana in the contest.

South Africa also threatened on the counterattack through their pace and determination but they struggled to convert their chances against a disciplined Canadian backline that remained composed under pressure.

The match remained goalless for almost the entire 90 minutes before Eustaquio’s late strike finally separated the two sides, breaking South African hearts and rewarding Canada’s persistence in one of the most dramatic finishes of the tournament so far.

Canada will now prepare for a Round of 16 clash against the winner of the Netherlands versus Morocco fixture as they continue their remarkable World Cup journey.

For South Africa, the defeat ends a memorable campaign that saw the nation reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, a feat that will still be remembered as one of the country’s greatest football achievements despite the painful exit.