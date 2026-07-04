Prison Break! Eagles storm past prison Queens in FDH bank’ ruthless title statement

….Eagles 68-34 Prison Queens

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The reigning champions are back—and they have served an early warning to the rest of the league.

Blue Eagles Netball Club produced a ruthless second-half display to dismantle Prison Queens 68-34 in a thrilling FDH Bank Netball Premier League opener at Silver Stadium Netball Court on Friday, delivering what fans described as a “prison break” as the Police side overpowered the Zomba-based outfit.

Despite a nervy start that saw Prison Queens race into a 7-4 lead, the defending champions quickly regrouped, took control of the contest and never looked back.

Head coach Madano Tepetheya entrusted a youthful starting line-up, leaving experienced campaigners Mada Mkandawire and Ruth Kaliyenda on the bench. His gamble paid off handsomely as the youngsters rose to the occasion.

Goal shooter Stella Matelezi stole the spotlight with a clinical finishing display, combining accuracy, composure and flair to torment the Prison Queens defence.

She was ably supported by Tapiwa Chikooka in attack, while veteran Takondwa Lwazi orchestrated play before later shifting into the mid-court to great effect.

Blue Eagles recovered to edge the first quarter 14-11 before extending their advantage to 33-23 at half-time through relentless attacking play and disciplined defending.

The champions returned from the break with even greater intensity. Tepetheya introduced experienced duo Mkandawire and Kaliyenda, whose leadership transformed the game. Their movement and combinations injected fresh energy into the side, while Lwazi’s switch into the mid-court gave Blue Eagles complete control of possession.

With Matelezi and Chikooka converting almost every opportunity, Blue Eagles stretched the lead to 50-26 by the end of the third quarter before completing a crushing 68-34 victory.

The match also marked memorable Premier League debuts for Idesi Zacharia and Grace Chimbiri, who were recently promoted from Young Eagles.

The pair impressed with mature performances that suggested the champions’ future remains in safe hands.

For her outstanding display, Matelezi was named Player of the Match and walked away with a K40,000 cash prize courtesy of FDH Bank.

The accolade adds to her growing reputation, having previously been crowned Best Shooter at the 2022 African Union Region 5 Youth Games in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the victory, Tepetheya welcomed the winning start but insisted his side is far from its best.

“Winning the opening match is very important because it gives the team confidence for the games ahead. I have noted a few areas that need improvement, and we will work on them before facing Kukoma Diamonds.

“It was a difficult match, but our experience made the difference. This will be a very competitive season because many teams now have talented young players,” he said.

Prison Queens coach Chisomo Chimtuliro admitted his side has work to do after suffering a second straight defeat, having previously fallen 51-39 to Lioness.

Elsewhere, FLC edged KIA Atlas 35-33, Kukoma Diamonds defeated MAFCO Soldiers 47-38, while Vanessa Sisters brushed aside newcomers FCL 48-27.

Attention now shifts to Saturday’s official launch of the 2026/27 FDH Bank Netball Premier League season at Silver Stadium, where Blue Eagles will face one of their early title rivals, Kukoma Diamonds, in a blockbuster encounter after Lioness meet FCL and Vanessa Sisters take on Civonets.

Blue Eagles begin the defence of their crown with the same authority that saw them dominate last season.

The Police side lifted the inaugural FDH Bank Netball Premier League title unbeaten in the 2025/26 campaign, collecting 44 points from 22 matches while scoring an incredible 1,249 goals and conceding only 549 to finish with a commanding goal difference of +700.