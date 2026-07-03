Bullets miss out on Adepoju as Nyirenda admits transfer setback

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets coach Wedson Nyirenda has admitted he is disappointed after Malawian forward Babatunde Adepoju chose to join Costa do Sol of Mozambique instead of returning to the People’s Team.

Adepoju recently became a free agent after his contract with Venda Academy FC in South Africa expired.The striker has since signed for Costa do Sol, ending hopes of a second spell with Bullets.

Nyirenda said Adepoju was among the players the club had identified to strengthen its attacking department ahead of 2026/27 season.

The coach acknowledged that Bullets are still searching for a proven goalscorer, saying the team’s frontline remains an area that requires reinforcement.

He said Adepoju’s previous success at the club made him an ideal candidate, believing his experience and understanding of the team would have helped improve their finishing.

The Malawian striker previously enjoyed an impressive spell with Bullets before moving to Venda Academy, where he continued his career in South Africa after making his mark in the Malawian elite league.

His move to Mozambique means Bullets will now have to explore other options in the transfer market as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Football analyst Mike Ndala says the club urgently needs a dependable striker capable of consistently converting the many chances created by the team’s midfield.

Ndala observed that Bullets have not struggled to create scoring opportunities but have lacked efficiency in front of goal, something he believes has cost the team in important matches.

He also questioned whether the club can rely solely on Kajoke, arguing that Bullets need greater consistency from their leading attackers if they are to challenge successfully both domestically and in continental competitions.

The missed opportunity to resign Adepoju is expected to increase pressure on the club’s recruitment team to secure another experienced striker before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile Sports analyst Ibrahim Phiri said FCB Nyasa Big Bullets should not focus solely on Babatunde Adepoju, arguing that the club needs to identify and sign other strikers capable of delivering for the team.

Phiri said Adepoju had already played his part for Bullets and made a significant contribution during his time at the club, adding that it is now time for the club to bring in “new blood” to strengthen the attack for the future.