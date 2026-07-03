Disaster rages on African teams as Algeria eleminated from 2026 World Cup

VANCOUVER-(MaraviPost)-Africa’s difficult campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday morning after Algeria became the latest team from the continent to be eliminated, losing 2-0 to Switzerland in the Round of 32 at BC Place in Vancouver stadium in Canada.

The defeat means Algeria joins fellow African nations South Africa, Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Senegal among the teams already knocked out of the tournament, leaving Egypt, Ghana and Cape Verde carrying the continent’s hopes into the remaining knockout fixtures.

Switzerland made a dream start when striker Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the 10th minute after being set up by Johan Manzambi, giving the Europeans an early advantage.

The Swiss doubled their lead just after the restart as Dan Ndoye found the back of the net in the 46th minute, leaving Algeria with a mountain to climb.

Despite enjoying spells of possession and creating several opportunities, Algeria failed to break through Switzerland’s disciplined defence, with captain Riyad Mahrez unable to inspire a comeback.

Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi was one of the standout performers, producing an impressive display and providing the assist for the opening goal as Switzerland controlled much of the contest.

The victory secured Switzerland’s place in the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the match between Ghana and Colombia. It also marked Switzerland’s first World Cup knockout victory since 1938.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic admitted his side paid heavily for costly defensive mistakes but praised his players for reaching the knockout stage after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.