NBS Bank unveils radical “Business banking” shift, promises end to generic lending

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a seismic shift for the Malawian financial landscape, NBS Bank has officially dismantled its legacy “SME Banking” framework, replacing it with a sophisticated, sector-driven model entitled “NBS Business Banking.”

The launch, which took place on June 30, 2026, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), marks more than just a name change—it represents a complete overhaul of how the bank engages with the nation’s commercial heartbeat.

Redefining the Business Relationship

For years, the financial industry has used “SME” (Small and Medium Enterprise) as a catch-all label to categorize businesses by their size.

NBS Bank leadership argues that this framework is inherently limiting.

By focusing on what a business is at a given moment, banks have historically ignored what a business is capable of becoming.

“We believe businesses should be defined by their potential, not their size,” asserted Alfred Nhlema, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at NBS Bank, during the launch. “When we look across this room, we do not see SMEs. We see founders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, exporters, employers; and most importantly, we see people building the future of Malawi.”

This philosophy underpins the bank’s transition from a provider of generic financial products to a strategic partner in growth. The message is clear: Business deserves better banking.

The End of “One-Size-Fits-All”

The most significant change for customers will be the move toward sector-based banking. NBS Bank has recognized that the economic reality of a farmer is fundamentally different from that of a construction firm or a healthcare provider.

The new model introduces dedicated expertise for key sectors including: Agriculture & Mining; Manufacturing & Trade; Transport, Healthcare, & Education; Faith-Based Institutions and Women-Owned Enterprises.

“A contractor does not operate like a farmer,” Nhlema explained. “A hospital does not manage cash like a wholesaler. Different businesses, different realities, different ambitions. So why would they receive identical banking? They should not. And they will not.”

By embedding sector-specific knowledge into the bank’s DNA, Business Banking Managers are now positioned to offer advice that goes beyond account balances.

They are expected to act as consultants, helping clients navigate the unique challenges of their industries with bespoke solutions for working capital, trade finance, and asset management.

Accountability and Speed: A Digital-First Commitment

A major pain point for Malawian entrepreneurs has long been the “bureaucratic black hole”—where loan applications and queries disappear into internal departments for weeks. NBS Bank is addressing this through a new policy of direct accountability.

Business Banking Managers are now tasked with owning the entire client relationship, with direct lines to senior leadership to expedite decision-making. Complementing this human-centric approach is a rigorous digital overhaul:

-Five-day credit decisions: Eliminating the wait for funding.

-Online Account Opening: A first-in-Malawi feature allowing businesses to onboard fully online, without needing to step into a branch.

-Cash-flow lending: Focusing on the business’s actual performance rather than relying solely on traditional, rigid collateral structures.

The “Bold & Bankable” Ecosystem

NBS Bank’s transformation is also defined by its push for inclusivity, particularly through its partnership with UN Women.

CEO Temwani Simwaka emphasized that the “Women in Business” pillar of the new strategy is not a token gesture, but a comprehensive business ecosystem.

“Sustainable growth is only possible when opportunity is shared,” said CEO Temwani Simwaka. “Through our Bold & Bankable initiative, we are investing in women entrepreneurs not simply with finance, but with knowledge, mentorship, leadership development, and strategic partnerships.”

Measuring Success Through Impact

Perhaps the most radical departure from traditional banking is the bank’s stated metric for success.

While industry peers often prioritize the volume of loans disbursed, NBS Bank is reframing its success as a direct contribution to the national economy.

“We do not measure success by the number of loans we approve,” Simwaka noted. “We measure success by the number of businesses that grow because we believed in them. We measure success by the number of jobs businesses create, the industries they transform, and ultimately, the contribution they make to Malawi.”

As the institution moves forward, the message from the leadership is one of unwavering support for the Malawian entrepreneur.

By removing the limitations of the past, NBS Bank aims to act as a bridge—reducing the distance between a simple ambition and a thriving, national-scale enterprise.

“Your ambition has a home,” Simwaka concluded. “Your growth has a partner. Your future has a bank that believes in it.”