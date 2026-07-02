ILLOVO Sugar Ltd cleaner smiles at Airtel Money Tola Promo’s MK5m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Illovo Sugar Company Limited cleaner Stanford Vasco at Nchalo in the Lowershire district of Chikwawa was over the moon on Thursday, July 2, 2026 when he was told among the three lucky winners in Airtel Money Tola Promotion.

During the 7th draw held at Airtel Money offices in the capital Lilongwe, Vasco and other two including Annet Chikapa a business lady owning a restaurant in Chilinga, Phalombe and Alesi Senti a tomatoe business lady at Chipoka in Salima walked away with MK5 million each.

Vasco therefore disclosed that will invest the prize into Airtel Money agent business whilst Chikapa plans to boost her business by purchasing a refrigerator to support her business and on the other hand Senti says wants to open a big groceries shop and Airtel Money agent.

Airtel Money Head of Marketing Virginia Jere expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Tola Promotion saying the initiative is reaching out Malawians in the remotest as witnessed in weekly draws.

Jere also expressed excitement to see the numbers of participants growing weekly demonstrating that customers have embraced the promotion.

So, far the promotion has disbursed MK210 million to 2,121 individuals across the country.

The promotion that runs from May 13, ends August 5, 2026 with the grand prize of MK50 million to one lucky winner.