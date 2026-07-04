Africa celebrates as Egypt reach 2026 World Cup last 16

ARLINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Africa has secured a second representative in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after Egypt defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Friday.

Egypt joined fellow African side Morocco in the last 16, keeping the continent’s hopes alive in the tournament after several other African nations had already been eliminated.

The Round of 32 clash was played at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and produced one of the most thrilling knockout matches of the competition.

Egypt made a bright start and took the lead in the 13th minute through Emam Ashour, who calmly finished to give the Pharaohs an early advantage.

Australia fought back before halftime after an own goal by Mohamed Hany restored parity, leaving the teams level at 1-1.

Neither side managed to find a winner during the remainder of normal time despite creating several chances, forcing the match into extra time.

The additional 30 minutes also failed to separate the two nations as both goalkeepers made crucial saves to keep the score unchanged.

The contest was eventually decided in a penalty shootout, where Egypt held their nerve to win 4-2 and seal a historic place in the Round of 16.

The victory marks Egypt’s first ever qualification for the World Cup Round of 16, adding another memorable chapter to the country’s football history.

Star forward who is also captain Mohamed Salah returned to Egypt’s starting lineup after recovering from injury and played an important role in guiding his side through the tense knockout encounter.

Egypt will now face the winner of the Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde in the next stage as they continue their dream World Cup campaign.

Egypt now joining Morocco in the last 16, African supporters will hope the continent’s remaining representatives can continue their impressive run and challenge for a place in the latter stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.