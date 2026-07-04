NBM plc delivers potable water to Mikate Health Post in Thyolo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has handed over a newly constructed solar-powered water reticulation system to Mikate Health Post in Thyolo, aimed to improve healthcare service delivery.

The donation forms part of the bank’s district council’s MK200 million Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative supporting various development initiatives across the country.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, NBM plc Relationship Manager, Rachel Chirambo, said the project aligns with the bank’s CSR focus on health, education, sports, disaster management and environmental sustainability.

“When Thyolo District Council shared the challenges affecting Mikate Health Post, we saw that it aligned with our health pillar. We wanted to invest in the health and dignity of the people by ensuring that patients receive care in a clean and safe environment while providing health workers with better working conditions,” said Chirambo.

She added that investing in healthcare contributes to community and national development, saying healthy communities are better positioned to engage in productive economic activities.

Receiving the donation, Thyolo District Council Chairperson, George Jailosi, described the donation as timely, saying access to clean and safe water will significantly improve healthcare services at the facility.

“We are very happy with the support National Bank has given us. People will now have access to clean and potable water, which is essential for good health. We also appeal to other stakeholders to emulate this gesture by supporting similar projects in our district,” he said.

Commenting on the handover, Director of Health Services for Thyolo District, Dr. Milliam Jere Nyasulu, said the lack of water had compromised infection prevention and control measures at the health post.

“This donation has come at the right time. Before this project, our infection prevention activities could not be fully followed because there was no water. We are now relieved that we can provide safer healthcare services,” she said.

Nyasulu further appealed to development partners and well-wishers to support other health facilities in the district to access potable water.

Traditional Authority Kapichi lauded NBM plc for the intervention and urged members of the community to safeguard the facility by protecting it from vandalism and ensuring it is properly maintained for the benefit of both current and future generations.

The newly constructed health post is expected to benefit over 16,000 people from Mikate and surrounding communities by improving access to quality healthcare services.