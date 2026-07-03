Wellington Mandowa honored at National Construction Day as Malawi spotlights engineering legacy and innovation

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE- (MaraviPost)-Veteran engineer Wellington Mandowa was among four senior professionals honored with lifetime achievement awards on Friday at the Bingu International Convention Centre, BICC, in Lilongwe.

Mandowa, who has been in engineering for over five decades, received his award from Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango during the National Construction Day commemorations.

His career spans public service, corporate leadership, and inclusive community work, making him a central figure in Malawi’s infrastructure and development sector.

He currently serves as an Electrical and Energy Engineer with the National Construction Industry Council of Malawi and the Ministry of Transport, a role he has held since May 2008.

He is also a board member of the Lilongwe Water Board.

Mandowa’s technical work focuses on designing electrical systems, repairing large-scale electrical machinery, and advising on occupational capacity building.

Beyond engineering, he is known for outreach that safely integrates vulnerable groups into construction careers, including training programs for Lilongwe’s Deaf Community.

The broader event, organized by the Construction Industry Regulatory Authority, CIRA, was held under the theme “People, Quality, and Innovation: Building a Legacy.”

Its main aim was to address systemic challenges in the sector, recognize engineering excellence, review national infrastructure projects, and encourage the transfer of skills across generations.

Minister Mhango officiated the function as guest of honor.

In his keynote address, he told veteran engineers that their experience forms the foundation of Malawi’s transformation.

He urged them to pass on a standard of uncompromising quality to younger professionals.

To emerging engineers, the minister said they are the architects of Malawi 2063 and must design with innovation and professional integrity.

He added that national development depends on resilient roads, bridges, and energy systems built to outlast their designers.

Other lifetime achievers recognized were Ben Chidyaonga, with more than three decades in the sector, JJ, with over four decades of service, and Benjamin Themba Katola for long-standing contributions to Malawian engineering.

CIRA said the awards form part of broader efforts to promote accountability and professional standards under the National Construction Act of 2025.

The day also included exhibitions at BICC, where engineers, manufacturers, and technology firms showcased energy-efficient systems and modern building materials.

Industry leaders used the forum to discuss skills gaps, low technology adoption, and stalled public works, with the aim of improving Malawi’s regional competitiveness in infrastructure delivery.