“Stop intimidating Adhoc Committee members in Fresh Chilima’s plane crash inquiry”-CDEDI tells MDF officers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil rights group Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has rebuked some Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officers for threatening committee members in the ongoing fresh Chikangawa’s plane crash inquiry that killed former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

This comes barely a day after Brigadier General Dan Kuwali who used anger, threats, intimidation in responding to committee members.

“Stop this madness of threatening the committee members of the inquiry. No-one is above the law or Malawi.

“If you think you are bigger than Malawi, leave MDF and start your military organisation not our army”, rebukes CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Friday, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said attempts to meddle in the work of the parliamentary ad hoc committee were unacceptable and should stop immediately.

The committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Walter Nyamilandu Manda, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the June 10, 2024 plane crash in Chikangawa that claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

Namiwa said any direct or indirect threats against the committee undermine the public’s right to know the truth about what happened.

He said millions of Malawians are closely following the public inquiry through different media platforms and expect the process to be transparent and credible.

According to Namiwa, no one is above the law, whether a civilian or a member of the security services, and all those involved must be held accountable where necessary.

He said the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), as one of the country’s key public institutions, should demonstrate transparency by fully cooperating with the inquiry.

Namiwa argued that national security should not be used as a shield to avoid legitimate public accountability on matters of national importance.

He described the appearance of senior MDF officers before the committee as a significant step towards strengthening democracy and promoting transparency in public institutions.

Namiwa urged all witnesses appearing before the committee to cooperate fully and refrain from making threats or engaging in any actions that could intimidate the inquiry.

He said Malawians are seeking answers and closure following the tragedy, adding that the investigation should focus on establishing the truth.

Namiwa commended the parliamentary ad hoc committee for the progress it has made so far, saying its work is helping build public confidence in democratic institutions.

He maintained that demanding accountability from state institutions strengthens public trust and does not weaken national security as some people claim.

Namiwa concluded by urging the committee to conduct a thorough investigation without fear or favour, saying Malawians expect the inquiry to reveal the truth behind the Chikangawa plane crash and ensure that no one escapes accountability.