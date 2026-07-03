Of Afrophobia stress, politics, history in South Africa

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Intolerance toward African foreigners in South Africa, often described as Afrophobia or xenophobia, is rooted in the country’s profound socioeconomic disparities.

Experts identify several interconnected catalysts, notably sky-high unemployment, with national rates hovering near one-third, alongside strained public services, entrenched inequality, and political scapegoating.

The Afrobarometer survey on xenophobia notes that frustrations with government performance frequently produce aggression that gets channeled toward vulnerable immigrants.

High unemployment and scarcity sit at the center of the tension, with millions of citizens out of work and migrants frequently blamed for taking jobs or operating small informal businesses such as spaza shops in townships and informal settlements.

Strained public infrastructure compounds the problem, as citizens enduring chronic shortages in public housing, healthcare, and policing in marginalized areas often blame the influx of both documented and undocumented immigrants for overwhelming services.

Political scapegoating intensifies the climate, especially as national and local elections approach, when some political groups and vigilante movements, including Operation Dudula, stoke anti-immigrant sentiment to win votes and divert attention from broader government failings.

Historical memory also shapes current attitudes, because the apartheid government used migrant labor from across Africa to keep wages low and undermine unions, a practice that remains etched in the nation’s collective consciousness.

Selective targeting is evident in public behavior, with negative attitudes and violence primarily directed toward African and Asian non-nationals, while immigrants from Europe or the Americas are frequently treated as expats or tourists.

Despite these widespread sentiments, research by the African Centre for Migration & Society at Wits University indicates that immigrants often make net contributions to the local economy and are disproportionately the victims, rather than the perpetrators, of crime in South Africa.

Data also complicate the narrative of scale, with state statistics showing that just 4% of South Africa’s 62 million population are foreign nationals, a figure that sits in tension with the scale of public backlash seen in protests and community mobilization.

Analysts therefore describe the phenomenon as less about uniform hostility and more about how economic stress, service delivery gaps, and political narratives converge to produce targeted intolerance against Black African migrants.