Malawian families forced to burn garments amid repatriation delays

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-On 30 June 2026, cameras captured Malawian citizens setting fire to their clothing to endure freezing temperatures at an open-air camp in South Africa.

Thousands were gathered at the site, awaiting buses that would carry them home to Malawi.

Security personnel, including police and army units, remained on site as the crowd continued to grow.

Winter conditions in June have brought sharp nighttime cold, yet most people at the camp have no roofs or walls for protection.

With blankets and jackets in short supply, many have turned to burning fabric as the only available source of heat.

The pictures reveal families seated around small flames, some covered by thin blankets while others huddle in hoodies.

Officials report that over 15,000 Malawians have already been cleared for departure, but demand has outpaced capacity.

Logistics, financing, and coordination are slowing the arrangement of buses for the cross-border trip.

In addition, numerous individuals cannot travel until the Malawian embassy confirms their identities.

Because authorities are placing women and children at the front of the line, many other adults remain in the camp for extended periods.

These delays coincide with heightened political pressure following the March and March movement’s 30 June cutoff for undocumented foreigners to exit South Africa.

The visuals have ignited a fierce conversation online.

One commenter invoked the spirit of community, writing, “Where is our Ubuntu?”

Another expressed solidarity, saying, “Just imagine if it was you. I love you Malawians.”

A different voice urged compassion, noting, “These are human beings as well, no matter where they come from. Have grace.”

At the same time, some users highlighted regulatory issues, referencing South Africa’s Air Quality Act and the risks of open fires in public spaces.

Conversely, other posts supported the repatriation effort and questioned why Malawians were in the country to begin with.

Rights groups argue that the footage exposes the toll of slow processing and insufficient shelter.

For those at the site, igniting their own clothes is an act of necessity rather than protest.

The moment has revived global scrutiny of migration management, state responsibility, and how societies respond when people are left exposed to the elements.