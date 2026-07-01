Zamba to face Ad-hoc panel virtually as police guard inquiry team

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Parliament’s special committee probing the June 10, 2024 military aircraft crash will take evidence from former Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, through a virtual sitting today.

Committee head Walter Nyamilandu said on Tuesday that arrangements are complete for Zamba to testify online from South Africa, where she is currently based.

He described her as a central witness in the investigation into the crash that claimed Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight other passengers in Viphya’s Nthungwa Forest.

According to Nyamilandu, the panel expects Zamba’s account to shed light on how the military flight was authorized, as well as communication in the hours before and after the incident.

“This is a breakthrough for us,” he noted. “We have worked to secure her testimony because she is critical to the probe. Earlier attempts to have her appear in person did not succeed, but we have now managed it.”

The development follows testimony last week by Luckie Sikwese, former Principal Secretary in the Vice-President’s Office, who told the committee he was in contact with Zamba around the time of the Vice-President’s planned travel to the funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara.

Citing sensitivity around the evidence, Nyamilandu also disclosed that every member of the Ad-hoc Committee has been placed under police protection for the duration of the inquiry.

“The issues we are handling affect many Malawians and attract strong public opinion. We cannot afford to be complacent about safety,” he said. “We have already lost lives. The last thing we want is more loss due to poor security.”

President Peter Mutharika directed a new investigation in February 2026 after Justice Minister Charles Mhango’s review found gaps in earlier reports.

Past findings, including a German manufacturer’s technical review and a commission set up by former President Lazarus Chakwera, attributed the crash to bad weather and operational factors, with no signs of foul play.

The committee says Zamba’s virtual appearance marks a key step as it seeks to close gaps in the record and establish a clearer timeline of events around the fatal flight.