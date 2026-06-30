Champions Blue Eagles Reserve Brace for stern Mbabzi test in GOJET League Showdown

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The spotlight shifts to Blue Gym Ground in Lilongwe on Wednesday as defending champions Blue Eagles Reserve FC begin the defence of their Central Region Football Association (CRFA) GOJET Investments MK50 Million Division One League title against a determined Mbabzi United FC side eager to spoil the party.

With pride, points and a statement victory at stake, both teams head into the highly anticipated midweek encounter determined to kick off their 2026/27 campaign on a positive note.

Blue Eagles Reserve, who completed a league double over Mbabzi United last season, face the challenge of defending their crown after losing several title-winning players to the club’s senior team.

However, head coach Christopher Sibale insists his side is ready to prove that the champions’ mentality remains intact.

“We have prepared well for the opener despite promoting many players to the senior team that helped us win the league last season. We believe we have assembled another strong team capable of competing and defending the title,” said Sibale.

Despite carrying the weight of expectation as reigning champions, Sibale acknowledges that every opponent will now be extra motivated to dethrone his side.

Across the dugout, Mbabzi United head coach Jeremiah Mkandawire is relishing the opportunity to test his rejuvenated squad against the league’s benchmark team.

“We are ready to face one of the strongest teams in the league. We have been in this league for many years, but that does not make us favourites going into the match. We are, however, confident and determined to start the season on a high note,” said Mkandawire.

Having suffered home-and-away defeats to Blue Eagles Reserve last season, Mbabzi United will be desperate to rewrite the script and announce themselves as genuine contenders from the opening whistle.

The stakes are even higher this season, with clubs chasing not only glory but a share of the MK50 million sponsorship package. The league champions will walk away with MK14 million, while the runners-up will receive MK6 million. Third and fourth place will earn MK3 million and MK2 million respectively.

The new campaign has already burst into life, with 14 goals scored in the opening six matches, underlining the fierce competition expected throughout the season.

Wednesday’s clash promises to add another thrilling chapter as the champions seek to lay down an early marker while Mbabzi United look to begin their campaign with one of the biggest upsets of the opening round.