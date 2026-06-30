Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet in major agriculture and energy overhaul

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced sweeping changes to his cabinet in a move that repositions key political figures across several economic portfolios.

The most notable change sees John Steenhuisen removed as Minister of Agriculture and replaced by Willie Aucamp.

Steenhuisen has been redeployed to the trade portfolio, where he will serve as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The reshuffle also introduces new deputy ministers in energy, water, and higher education as Ramaphosa seeks to recalibrate government delivery ahead of key economic challenges.

Ms. Alexandra Abrahams has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy.

Mr. Jack Bloom will take up the role of Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.

Mr. Yusuf Cassim has been named Deputy Minister of Higher Education.

The changes signal a renewed focus by the presidency on agriculture reform, energy security, water infrastructure, and skills development.

Political analysts say the removal of Steenhuisen from Agriculture reflects pressure on the government to accelerate policy shifts in the sector.

Aucamp’s appointment is expected to bring a new approach to land reform, food security, and farmer support programs.

Steenhuisen’s move to Trade, Industry and Competition places him at the center of South Africa’s efforts to attract investment and expand export markets.

The appointment of Abrahams comes as the country continues to grapple with electricity supply constraints and the transition to cleaner energy.

Bloom’s portfolio in Water and Sanitation will be closely watched amid ongoing concerns over infrastructure backlogs and service delivery.

Cassim’s role in Higher Education is expected to focus on access, funding, and alignment with labor market needs.

The Presidency has not yet given a timeline for the swearing-in of the new appointees.

The cabinet changes take effect immediately and are likely to shape policy debates in Parliament in the coming weeks.