Norway stun Ivory Coast to reach 2026 World Cup Round of 16

ARLINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Norway booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 in a Round of 32 match played at Dallas Stadium in the United States on Tuesday.

The Norwegians broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through Antonio Nusa, whose curling effort gave his side a deserved lead before halftime.

Ivory Coast returned from the break with renewed determination and were rewarded in the 74th minute when substitute Amad Diallo produced a brilliant finish to level the scores at 1-1.

Just when the match appeared destined for extra time, Norway captain Martin Odegaard helped launch the attack that ended with Erling Haaland scoring the winner in the 86th minute.

The victory handed Norway their first ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage win, marking a historic achievement for the Scandinavian nation.

Haaland’s decisive strike also saw the prolific forward register his 60th international goal, further strengthening his reputation as one of the world’s deadliest strikers.

Ivory Coast created several scoring opportunities throughout the contest but failed to convert them, while Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced crucial saves to preserve his side’s advantage.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken’s decision to recall his star players after resting many of them in the previous group match proved decisive as the tactical gamble paid off.

The result ended Ivory Coast’s impressive World Cup campaign, while Norway kept alive hopes of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.

Norway will now face five time world champions Brazil in the Round of 16, with the winner progressing to the quarter-finals.

Other teams that have already qualified for the Round of 16 are Brazil, Canada, Paraguay and Morocco, while France or Sweden, Mexico or Ecuador, England or DR Congo, Belgium or Senegal, the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain or Austria, Portugal or Croatia, Switzerland or Algeria, Australia or Egypt, Argentina or Cape Verde and Colombia or Ghana are still battling for the remaining places.