Pressure mount on MEC to tame Publicist Sangwani Mwafulirwa’s temperamental, unpalatable tendencies over Malawi media engagement

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Pressure is mounting on Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to discipline its Director of Communications Sangwani Mwafulirwa over his unpalatable behaviour towards Malawi media.

Sangwani who has grown wings over the years at MEC, has been abusing the office to intimidate, threaten journalists who write stories deemed to be against the electoral commission.

Media houses in Malawi including The Maravi Post have expressed concern over Mwafulirwa’s temperamental attitudes towards the media and poor response to journalistic inquiries.

A survey conducted by this Reporter established that several media practitioners have faced challenges in getting feedback from the Commission’s public relations department.

According to the journalists interviewed, the office often does not respond to calls seeking interviews or clarification on issues related to the Commission’s work.

Journalists who participated in the survey said they have made repeated attempts to contact him for comment and clarification, but the calls have not been returned.

Some media houses also told this publication that they have had difficulties accessing the office, with requests for information and interviews not being facilitated.

Some of the media practitioners interviewed suggested that MEC should consider a complete overhaul of its public relations department.

Their argument is that the team working there does not appear to understand that the media are key partners of the Commission in disseminating information to the public.

They further alleged that access to the office is being denied in some instances.

The journalists who spoke to this publication said the lack of response reinforces their view that the current arrangement in the public relations office is not serving the interests of both the Commission and the media.

They argue that a public relations office, by nature of its mandate, is expected to be accessible and responsive to the media because the two institutions work together to inform the public.

“Mwafulirwa has stayed long at MEC. He takes the commission as his own entity. This is public office. If he feels is bigger than MEC, let him leave and start his own organisation not, our electoral commission.

“When you seek any information, he is always rude, temperamental especially when the information you are looking is not in line what he wants. He is at MEC to help us with correct and accurate information not threats,” worries another media personnel.

Communication experts note that a public relations office in a public institution is expected to maintain open lines of communication with the media, respond to queries in time, and provide clarity where needed.

When that does not happen, they say, it creates gaps that affect how the public receives information.

The media houses have since called on MEC to replace the current publicist with someone who is media-friendly and understands the demands of the office.

“It’s high time MEC could replace another person in that office than Sangwani who tend to victims journalists when seeking information,” he urges.

According to them, the Commission needs a public relations team that prioritizes engagement with journalists and makes itself available for interviews and clarifications.

MEC has, in the past, stated its commitment to transparency and to working with the media.

Whether the Commission will act on the concerns raised by media houses remains to be seen.