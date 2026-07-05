Lilongwe’s Nathenje river illegal mining threatens environment, community livelihoods

By Mabvuto Kalawa, Correspondent

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Communities living along the Nathenje River under Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe say their lives and livelihoods are under threat due to illegal mining for minerals such as gold.

Senior Group Village Headman in one of the worst affected areas said environmental degradation from the digging has altered the river’s course.

“The water has left its course because of the excavations. We now face a high risk of flooding, which could cause loss of life among communities along the river,” the headman said.

He added that community leaders have tried to sensitize the miners, but the activities have not stopped.

One farmer whose crops were destroyed said he has suffered major financial losses. “The miners uprooted my artificial mbao trees as they searched for minerals.

“I have reported the matter to the police, but nothing has been done. This was my only source of income,” he said.

The farmer said he is also worried about increased flood risk. “The area is now prone to flooding, which will affect people, livestock, and crops,” he added.

Some of those engaged in the mining say they have no alternative source of income.

Mr. Milamba, also known as Kholopethe Kubala Kwa Nyemba, said he mines with his wife, Lydia Kaduya.

“We cannot stop because this is what gives us food for the day. When we sell grams of gold, we make good money and sustain our lives,” he said.

Milamba said miners have faced challenges, including alleged assaults by police and army officers in recent months.

He noted that child involvement in mining has declined after bylaws were introduced, and that a committee now monitors the welfare of miners.

On flood mitigation, Milamba said miners have not received guidance.

“We are ignorant of this. Nobody has come to inform us,” he said.

He called on government to formalize the activity.

“Government should issue us with licenses, like it does for mining companies. We can organize ourselves into cooperatives and abide by the law. We are ready to register,” he said.

He added that formalization could also generate revenue for the state and support the economy.

Attempts to speak with the area’s Forestry Officer were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Mining is a non-timber, mineral-based resource that can contribute to the economy.

However, stakeholders say urgent regulatory action is needed to prevent environmental damage and protect lives.

Authorities, particularly the Department of Mines, are being urged to intervene before flooding and continued degradation result in further loss of life and property.