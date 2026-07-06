Brazil eliminated, England into quarter finals: 2026 World Cup

.….Brazil 1-2 Norway…

…Mexico 2-3 England…

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 dream came to a shocking end on Sunday after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16, while England booked their place in the quarter finals with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico.

The five time world champions(Brazil )entered the knockout clash as favourites but Norway produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament to eliminate the South American giants and keep their own World Cup dream alive.

Norway’s captain and star striker Erling Haaland once again proved why he is among the world’s deadliest forwards, scoring twice late in the match to silence Brazil and send his nation into the World Cup quarter finals for the first time in history.

Brazil had several chances to take control of the game including an early penalty but Bruno Guimaraes failed to convert after Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made a brilliant save.

Veteran forward Neymar came off the bench and scored a stoppage time penalty for Brazil but the goal arrived too late to prevent the Selecao from suffering their earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted after the match that his side created opportunities but failed to take them, saying his players must learn from the painful defeat as they begin planning for the future.

In the other Round of 16 encounter played early on Monday,England survived a fierce challenge from co-hosts Mexico to register a dramatic 3-2 victory in front of a packed crowd at the Azteca Stadium.

England dominated key moments of the first half with Jude Bellingham producing an outstanding performance that helped the Three Lions establish control before Mexico fought back strongly in the closing stages.

Captain Harry Kane also played a decisive role for England, calmly converting a penalty as the Europeans held their nerve despite heavy pressure from the hosts.

Mexico pushed hard for an equaliser in the final minutes but England’s defence stood firm to preserve the narrow lead and secure a place in the last eight of the tournament.

The result ended Mexico’s impressive World Cup campaign despite enjoying strong home support throughout the competition.

Norway’s historic victory has now set up an exciting quarter final showdown against England with both nations aiming to move one step closer to lifting football’s biggest prize.

Meanwhile, England will head into the quarter finals full of confidence after overcoming one of the tournament’s toughest hosts, while Norway will believe they can continue their remarkable fairytale run.

Attention now turns to the quarter final clash between Norway and England, where only one side will earn a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi finals.