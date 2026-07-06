JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)–As reports of xenophobic attacks in South Africa draw renewed attention in 2026, many Africans are asking why the United Nations is not airlifting victims out of the country.

The short legal answer is that mass evacuations of foreign nationals are not part of the UN’s mandate.

Repatriating citizens is primarily the responsibility of their own governments, carried out through bilateral diplomatic channels.

Protecting people and restoring public order within South Africa remains the duty of the South African government.

The UN also cannot operate unilaterally inside a member state without the government’s consent or another clear legal basis such as a Security Council mandate.

The role of UNHCR is protection, advocacy, legal assistance, and support for displaced people and registered refugees.

It does not generally organize mass evacuations of foreign nationals who wish to leave a country because of violence.

However, it is inaccurate to say UNHCR never facilitates movement to third countries.

Under its resettlement program, UNHCR does help recognized refugees move to third countries when solutions in the host country are not possible.

What it does not do is charter flights for economic migrants or all foreign nationals seeking to leave due to xenophobic violence.

That distinction is important in the South African context.

This is where the legal framing is accurate, but it misses the practical developments happening in 2026.

African governments are not waiting for the UN to move their citizens.

They have mounted bilateral repatriation efforts during past episodes of xenophobia, and similar efforts have been reported again this year.

Kenyan media reported in early July 2026 that 151 Kenyans had been evacuated from South Africa, with more cases being processed.

Malawian authorities announced in June 2026 the repatriation of groups of Malawians, including two busloads totaling 76 people, with additional citizens assisted.

Nigeria’s High Commission stated in July 2026 that 861 citizens had been repatriated, with hundreds more awaiting evacuation.

Ghanaian outlets reported in May 2026 that hundreds of Ghanaians were flown home following anti-immigration protests.

Regional reports also claimed that more than 25,000 African nationals had left South Africa in recent weeks.

These figures remain fluid and should be treated as provisional until confirmed by official government statements or verified reporting.

What is clear is the trend: a surge in Pan-African state-led repatriations rather than a UN-led airlift.

The UN is not absent from South Africa.

UNHCR maintains a presence in the country and has been engaged in protection work for years.

According to UNHCR updates and partner reports, the agency has supported community dialogues, child protection, and gender-based violence programming in affected areas such as Durban and Johannesburg.

It has also coordinated with local relief groups and provincial authorities to monitor displacement and provide emergency support.

These activities should be verified against the latest UNHCR South Africa operational updates before publication.

Some commentary has linked the UN’s limited evacuation role to Security Council politics and vetoes by major powers.

That connection is overstated in this case.

The primary reason the UN is not conducting evacuations is legal: the mandate of the organization and the principle of South African sovereignty.

Security Council dynamics are not the driving factor here.

Presenting the analysis in grouped paragraphs, rather than one sentence per paragraph, also makes the argument clearer for international readers.

The more accurate narrative for 2026 is not “UN helplessness.”

It is African states taking direct responsibility for their citizens while the UN focuses on protection and support within South Africa.

That dynamic highlights both the limits of the UN system and the growing expectation that regional governments lead emergency responses.

As concern continues, pressure will likely increase for stronger coordination through SADC and the African Union.

Whether the UN’s role expands beyond protection and assistance would require changes in international law and host state consent.

For now, the flights leaving South Africa are being arranged by capitals in Nairobi, Lilongwe, Abuja and Accra — not by New York.