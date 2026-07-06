Mutharika directs independence celebrations funds towards productive sectors development

By Kenneth Bwanali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on Malawians to embrace economic independence as the country’s next national priority, saying political freedom alone is not enough to guarantee prosperity for future generations.

In his Independence Day message issued on Monday, the President joined the First Lady in commemorating Malawi’s Independence Day, paying tribute to the unity and courage that secured the nation’s freedom.

“The day reminds us that, when we stand together, we can achieve the unimaginable,” President Mutharika said.

The President noted that while Malawi celebrates its hard-earned political independence, the country’s mission remains unfinished, arguing that the next frontier is achieving economic independence through wealth creation, investment, and poverty reduction.

As part of this vision, President Mutharika announced that this year’s Independence Day would be commemorated through prayers only.

He directed that all public financial resources budgeted for Independence Day celebrations be redirected towards economically productive sectors that can help reduce poverty and stimulate national development.

“Our mission is not yet complete—the next frontier is economic independence,” the President stated.

He expressed confidence that Malawians can achieve a stronger and more prosperous nation by working together towards a shared vision of equitable economic growth.

“I am confident that working together, we will achieve our dream of making Malawi an economically independent country, with equitably shared wealth,” he said.

President Mutharika further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment and sustainable economic growth despite global economic challenges, natural disasters, political pressures, and other economic headwinds.

According to the President, his government has maintained food security, preserved macroeconomic stability, and laid the foundation for increased investment, foreign exchange generation, job creation, and long-term economic development.

He concluded his message by wishing all Malawians a happy Independence Day and urging every citizen to join hands in building a united, prosperous, and economically independent Malawi.