Nathenje parishioners hold memorial mass for late Fr. Francis Damaseke

By Mabvuto Kalawa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-“In body we have been separated, but in soul we are still remembering you.”

This was the mood on Sunday as Christians of Nathenje Catholic Parish gathered for a memorial mass in honour of the late Father Francis Damaseke, who served as Assistant Priest at the parish before his death in early April this year.

The memorial mass was organised by members of the Catholic Women’s Association in the parish.

In his opening remarks, Father Thomas Kasiya, the Parish Priest and Father Superior, reminded the faithful that they must love one another because they were created in the image of God.

He said the late Father Francis always preached about love and forgiveness.

The first reading during the mass was taken from the Book of Amos, Chapter 9, Verses 11 to 15.

The Gospel was taken from the Book of Mark.

Both readings emphasised the message of love for one another.

In his homily, Father Kasiya stressed that Christians must love one another as a mother loves her child.

He explained that “Ledema” is the Arabic word for love.

He urged Christians to practice “Ledema” in their daily lives.

Father Kasiya said the late Father Damaseke was known for his dedication to prayer and for his love for people.

He encouraged the congregation to emulate the values the late priest lived by.

He expressed confidence that Father Francis Damaseke is safe in the hands of God and is resting peacefully.

He asked the faithful to continue praying for the soul of the late priest, so that it may also intercede for them.

Speaking to MaraviPost, Mrs. Patricia Ngozo, Chairperson of the Catholic Women’s Association, said they decided to organise the memorial mass to remember the late priest.

She said Father Damaseke was in charge of the parish retreat held last year.

When asked how she would remember him, Mrs. Ngozo said they miss him deeply because he always advised people to pray, whether in times of trouble or not.

Miss Delia Mzoma, Treasurer for Holy Guardian Angels Small Christian Community in the parish, described the late priest as someone who loved telling people to pray and to love one another.

She said he was an educative and inspiring preacher, and that his masses were always well attended.

Mr. Laurent Banda, Chairperson of St. Louis Mphakati, also shared his memories.

He said he still finds it hard to believe that Father Francis is gone.

He noted that the late priest encouraged both Catholics and non-Catholics, and that many people admired his preaching.

“He was a good preacher who loved people, including children,” Mr. Banda said.

“He also encouraged us as Christians to work hard and to be self-reliant.”

“May his soul rest in eternal peace. I don’t have words. I am missing words,” he concluded.

Until his death, Father Francis Damaseke was Assistant Priest at Nathenje Parish.

Apart from his parish duties, he also served as a Researcher at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

He was the founder of “Tiyankhuleni Ambuye,” an online Catholic preaching group he started in 2019 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Father Damaseke was ordained in 2016.

In his 10 years of priesthood, he served in various parishes, including St. Patrick’s, among others.

May the soul of Reverend Father Francis Damaseke rest in eternal peace until we meet again.