Mchinji Nyau dancer strangled himself to death while entertaining chieftaincy installation onlookers

Tragic end for nyau dancer in Mchinji as dangerous stunt turns fatal

By Jones Gadama

A gule wankulu dancer has died after a traditional performance went tragically wrong during a chief installation ceremony in Chioshya’s area in Mchinji District on Sunday.

Witnesses say the masked dancer, part of the Chewa people’s renowned Nyau troupe, was showcasing his skills to mark the installation of a new chief.

In an effort to entertain the crowd, he climbed a tall tree and later tied a rope around both the tree and his neck, continuing to dance while suspended in the air.

According to eye witnesses at the scene, the rope tightened around his neck as he performed. For a while spectators cheered, believing it was part of the act.

But when the dancer stopped moving and the rope loosened, causing him to fall, panic broke out.

People rushed to untie him only to discover that he was no longer breathing.

He was immediately rushed to Mchinji District Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

A postmortem conducted at the facility indicated that the cause of death was strangulation.

The incident has left the community in shock, with many describing it as a painful reminder of how some traditional practices, when taken to extremes, can put lives at risk.

Gule wankulu is a deeply respected cultural dance performed during important ceremonies such as initiations, funerals, and installations of chiefs.

It is meant to connect people with heritage and ancestors, and is admired for its discipline, artistry, and symbolism.

However, cultural experts and community leaders are now calling for reflection on how far performers should go in the name of tradition.

While bravery and endurance are valued in Nyau performances, the latest tragedy shows that dangerous stunts can have irreversible consequences.

Authorities have urged traditional leaders and Nyau groups to review performance guidelines and ensure that cultural expression does not compromise safety.

“Our culture must be preserved, but not at the cost of human life,” said one local elder. “We can celebrate our heritage without risking the lives of our sons and brothers.”

Police in Mchinji have confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the community is mourning the loss of a young man whose passion for culture ended in tragedy.