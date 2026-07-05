Launched “Kuphunzira Sikumatha Campaign” key for Malawi’s personal, community development

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just launched “Kuphunzira Sikumatha Campaign” is a key driver for personal and community development in Malawi.

The “Kuphunzira Sikumatha Campaign”, an initiative being implemented by the Department of Community Development in partnership with DVV International aims at promoting a broader understanding of Adult Learning and Education beyond basic literacy, encouraging individuals and communities to continuously acquire knowledge, skills, and competencies regardless of their educational background.

Speaking during the initiative’s launch on Thursday, July 2, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Dr. Esmie Kainja emphasized the importance of lifelong learning as a key driver for personal and community development.

Dr. Kainja highlighted that learning should not end in the classroom, but must continue throughout life to empower citizens, improve livelihoods, and drive national development.

“The phrase “Kuphunzira Sikumatha” reminds us that education is not confined to childhood or the classroom. Learning is a continuous process that takes place throughout life in our homes, communities, workplaces, farms, businesses, and literacy centres.

“For many years, Adult Learning and Education in Malawi has often been associated mainly with literacy and numeracy. While these remain important, today’s campaign seeks to broaden our understanding of what Adult Learning and Education truly encompasses. It includes vocational and technical skills, digital literacy, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, climate change, environmental awareness, human rights, gender, and other forms of learning that improve people’s lives,” observes Kainja.

She appeals, “To all Malawians, especially those who have missed opportunities for formal education, let this campaign serve as a reminder that it is never too late to learn. Every new skill acquired, every lesson learned, and every opportunity embraced contributes to personal growth, community development, and national progress.

“I call upon all stakeholders present here today to become ambassadors for lifelong learning. Let us promote a culture where learning is valued, encouraged, and accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, background, or level of education”.

Echoing the same, Head of Cooperation of the German Embassy in Malawi Dr. Andreas Hartmann observes that “The adaptation of the lifelong learning concept to the Malawian context shows on the one hand that it is important to use international benchmarks as a point of orientation.

“But on the other hand that only the localisation of these benchmarks can actually ensure that learning from others is successful”.

Dr. Hartmann disclosed that the strategy which was adapted from Federal Republic of Germany for 16 federal states in practice since 2004, the initiative, strategy promotes continuous learning throughout all stages of life.

“It integrates formal, non-formal and informal learning pathways to help citizens adapt to technological and societal changes. The focus is on the development of competences, consultancy and equal educational opportunities.

“In Malawi, the focus does not have to be precisely the same. What matters, is the acknowledgement that learning and education go beyond formal schooling. That there should be development perspectives for all, especially also those who were previously left out of the formal education system,” said Dr. Hartmann

He added, “In Malawi, the numbers of adults who have not attended school or who dropped out of school at an early age are still large. It is the responsibility of all of us to address the education needs of this target group meaningfully, especially in a time with rapid changes and constant challenges.

“Adult education can reduce poverty. There is a close relationship between adult literacy rates, indicators of national wealth and poverty incidence rates. By increasing adult literacy rates and further equipping adults with skills and competences through adult education, all dimensions of poverty are addressed, including participation, sustainable livelihoods, decent work and the exercise of rights.”

Since the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, lifelong learning has become an integral part of international development objectives.