LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Public attention has increasingly shifted beyond the substance of testimony at the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, to the extent that the proceedings are being conducted, with many observers describing the process as more disciplined, orderly, and procedurally structured than other inquiries.

Across social media platforms, including Facebook, Malawians have been actively debating the conduct of the hearings, with a significant number praising what they describe as a calmer and more formal inquiry environment.

These discussions have also revived comparisons with the earlier Amaryllis Hotel inquiry, which some members of the public and online commentators recall as having been more confrontational in tone, with moments of heated exchanges, personal remarks among participants, and perceived lapses in strict procedural discipline.

In online debates, some users have pointed out that the Amaryllis proceedings frequently became the subject of social media commentary that focused as much on conduct within the hearing room as on the evidence itself, with clips and reactions circulating widely and shaping public perception of the process.

Many social media views say the Chilima inquiry questioning has remained focused, interruptions have been minimal, and witnesses have largely been allowed to present their accounts in a structured and uninterrupted manner.

Some online commentators have described the proceedings as reflecting “institutional maturity,” noting that the inquiry appears to maintain a stronger separation between evidence gathering and personal exchanges among participants.

Others say the format has helped ensure that witnesses are treated with greater procedural dignity, reducing the confrontational tone that has at times characterised earlier investigations.

A recurring sentiment across social media is that the Chilima inquiry is allowing testimony to be recorded in a more orderly fashion, with clearer sequencing of questions and responses, and fewer instances of procedural drift.

For some users, this has improved public confidence in how sensitive national inquiries are managed, particularly those involving high-profile and emotionally charged circumstances.

commentators has cautioned against placing too much emphasis on the appearance of order during live proceedings, arguing that procedural discipline alone does not guarantee credible outcomes.

They insist that the ultimate measure of the inquiry will be the transparency of its findings, the strength of its recommendations, and the fairness of its conclusions.

Critics of that process argued that such dynamics at times overshadowed the formal fact-finding purpose of the inquiry, while others defended it as robust and rigorous in its approach.

Against this backdrop, many observers say the current inquiry is being viewed as more structured and restrained, with a stronger emphasis on maintaining procedural order throughout witness testimony and questioning.

Still, analysts and commentators caution that comparisons between inquiries should be made carefully, noting that each investigation operates under different circumstances and pressures.

While procedural discipline is widely welcomed, they argue that long-term credibility will depend on consistency in evidence handling, transparency in decision-making, and the integrity of final outcomes rather than impressions formed during live proceedings.

The controversial Amaryllis Hotel purchase probe

As the inquiry continues, public engagement particularly online is expected to remain intense, with attention focused not only on the testimony being presented but also on the procedural conduct of the hearings, which has increasingly become a key measure of how national inquiries are judged in the public eye.

Therefore, Walter Nyamilandu has raised a bar of standard procedure on how inquiry should be conducted: Bravo, Nyamilandu on Fresh Chilima’s plane crash inquiry.

On the other hand, Baba Steven Malondera comprised the Amaryllis Hotel purchase probe by mixing the entire process with personal and political interests coupled with childish approach on issue of national importance.