Pressure mount on government to suspend 100% university tuition hike

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Citizens for Justice and Equity has called upon the Government to immediately suspend the implementation of the new tuition fees.

The group further urged authorities to engage students, parents, universities, labour representatives, civil society, and other stakeholders in genuine consultations.

CJE Executive Director Agape Khombe said they are deeply concerned by the Government’s decision to increase tuition fees by 100%.

He said the decision raises fundamental questions about affordability, equality, and the Government’s commitment to ensuring that higher education remains accessible to all deserving Malawians.

According to Khombe, if Government believes a 100% tuition increase is economically necessary, then fairness demands equally bold measures to improve citizens’ ability to pay.

He argued that Malawians have every reason to demand meaningful salary and wage adjustments.

He added that the public should also expect improved economic opportunities to match the rising cost of education.

Khombe wondered why public secondary education has been made free to promote access to learning.

He questioned why the same Government has now erected a massive financial barrier at university level.

He said the contradiction undermines years of progress made in expanding access to education.

Meanwhile, Khombe has challenged the Government to demonstrate how ordinary Malawians are expected to afford the 100% fees hike.

He noted that many households are already struggling with the high cost of living, inflation, and stagnant incomes.

The CJE said without urgent dialogue, the tuition increase risks locking out thousands of qualified but underprivileged students.

The organization warned that excluding poor students from universities will deepen inequality and limit Malawi’s human capital development.

CJE has pledged to mobilize other stakeholders to push for a reversal or phased approach to the fee adjustment.

The group insists that education must remain a public good and not a privilege for the few.