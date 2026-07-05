Hichilema takes “continuity” campaign to Chitambo, promises 10 million tones of maize, 3 million tones of copper

CHITAMBO-(MaraviPost)–Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema spent Sunday, 5 July 2026 aggressively campaigning in the Mpelembe area of Chitambo District.

The visit formed part of his nationwide tour following the official launch of the United Party for National Development (UPND) 2026 general election campaign.

Chitambo was the President’s principal engagement for the day.

It came days after he held heavily attended rallies in the North-Western and Western Provinces.

During his Sunday speeches, Hichilema urged residents to vote for continuity.

He heavily promoted his administration’s major policy successes since 2021.

He claimed that free education, an increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and improved economic fundamentals have profoundly altered the developmental narrative of previously neglected areas like Chitambo.

“Government is determined to ‘change the narrative’ of Mpelembe area in Chitambo District,” he said, following assurances of support from local leaders.

The events are part of an ongoing, nationwide political push by the ruling party.

The UPND officially launched its 2026 reelection campaign and 2026 Manifesto just days earlier.

That official mega-rally was held outside the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on 28 June 2026.

Hichilema’s campaign is aimed at securing a second five-year term in the upcoming general elections scheduled for 13 August 2026.

With the election date set, Zambia is now just over one month away from voting day.

The core of the 2026 UPND platform is anchored strictly on economic continuation and infrastructure delivery.

According to the manifesto launched in June, the party will focus on retaining and expanding free primary and secondary education.

It also commits to escalating domestic production targets.

The government is specifically targeting 10 million metric tonnes of maize and 3 million tonnes of copper.

Another key pillar is generating job placement avenues for youth.

This will be done through expanded agricultural and mining partnerships, the President said.

In his 11 June Instagram address, Hichilema described the manifesto “not as a new beginning, but as a continuation of the journey the Zambian people entrusted us with in 2021.”

He has told crowds across the country that progress must be protected on 13 August.

Analysts say the President is banking on tangible programs like CDF increases and free education to win over rural voters in places like Chitambo.

The opposition, meanwhile, remains fragmented with 26 presidential candidates registered for the race.

Without a single consolidated challenger, the opposition narrative risks being divided across multiple platforms.

As campaigning intensifies, Hichilema is positioning the UPND as the party of stability, delivery, and forward momentum.