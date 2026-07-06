Mutharika pardons 134 prisoners in Independence Day act of mercy

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)–President Peter Mutharika has pardoned to 134 prisoners as part of Malawi’s 62nd Independence Day Celebrations

The announcement was made on July 6, 2026 by the Ministry of Homeland Security from Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

According to the statement signed by Secretary for Homeland Security, Linda Pacharo Moyo, the pardons were made under Section 89(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

The constitutional provision gives the State President powers to grant pardon to convicted persons.

Officials said the decision was intended to reflect mercy and clemency during the national holiday.

The 134 beneficiaries include prisoners who have served at least half of their sentences.

The group also includes elderly inmates, women who are imprisoned with infants, and those who are chronically ill.

Authorities noted that all the pardoned individuals met the requirements set out in the Guidelines for the Granting of Pardon to Convicted Prisoners.

In addition, the prisoners were required to have demonstrated good behavioral reform while serving their sentences.

The Ministry emphasized that the selection process was not arbitrary.

It was guided by both legal criteria and assessments of conduct during incarceration.

Prison overcrowding and humanitarian considerations have long been raised by human rights organizations in Malawi.

The pardon, therefore, also carries practical implications for the country’s correctional facilities.

Releasing inmates who are elderly, sick, or caring for infants is expected to ease pressure on prison health and welfare services.

At the same time, the move aligns with a tradition in many countries where heads of state use national celebrations to grant clemency.

In Malawi, such pardons are often announced on Independence Day and during Christmas.

President Mutharika’s decision frames the act as both a legal exercise and a symbolic gesture.

It ties the commemoration of 62 years of independence to themes of forgiveness and second chances.

The statement described the pardon as “an act of mercy during this Independence Day Holiday.”

For the families of those released, the announcement brings immediate relief.

For the justice system, it reinforces the President’s discretionary powers while operating within constitutional limits.

Human rights advocates are likely to watch closely to see how reintegration support is provided to the pardoned individuals.

The challenge will be ensuring that those released can return to communities without stigma and with access to basic support.

The Ministry of Homeland Security did not specify the exact prisons or districts from which the 134 prisoners will be released.

But officials confirmed that processes for verification and release were already underway.

As Malawi marks another year of self-rule, the pardons add a humanitarian dimension to the national celebrations.

They also serve as a reminder of the balance between justice, mercy, and public policy in a young democracy.