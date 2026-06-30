Cape Town’s Famous Penguins Are on the Rise

One of Cape Town’s most famous attractions has brought some welcome news, and it’s all thanks to a few hundred tuxedo-clad locals.

The latest annual African penguin census at Boulders in Table Mountain National Park has recorded 790 breeding pairs, an increase of 92 pairs on the 698 counted in 2025. Even so, conservationists caution that a single positive year doesn’t signal a full recovery, though the results are an encouraging sign for one of the world’s most endangered seabirds.

For the hundreds of thousands of visitors who travel to Simon’s Town each year, Boulders is much more than a beautiful beach. Recently named the World’s Best One-of-a-Kind Beach in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, it’s one of the few places to watch endangered African penguins waddling among granite boulders, tending their nests, and diving into the cool waters of False Bay.

A Colony on the Rise

The latest census estimates that the colony is now home to around 2,528 individual penguins, accounting for approximately 8% to 9% of South Africa’s total African penguin population. This makes Boulders one of the country’s most significant breeding colonies and a vital stronghold for the species.

The annual survey, conducted every June using internationally recognised census methods, is a collaborative effort among SANParks, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the City of Cape Town, Cumic Rangers, SANCCOB and dedicated volunteers.

Behind their adorable antics lies a serious conservation story. Fewer than 10,000 breeding pairs of African penguins remain in the wild worldwide. The species is under increasing pressure as the sardines and anchovies they rely on for food become less abundant. At the same time, climate-driven changes to ocean conditions, habitat loss, disease and human activities continue to threaten their survival.

More Than Meets the Eye

For visitors, the magic of Boulders lies in its close-up wildlife encounters. From the raised boardwalks, it’s easy to spend hours watching penguins preen, squabble, shuffle between nests, or launch themselves into the sea. Yet behind these seemingly carefree moments lies a year-round conservation effort.

SANParks continues to work alongside the City of Cape Town, SANCCOB, Nature Connect, researchers, and volunteers on habitat management, the rehabilitation of sick and injured birds, disease monitoring, scientific research, and environmental education.

Although conservationists stress that there’s still a long road ahead for Africa’s only penguin species, this year’s increase offers genuine hope. Every new breeding pair is a reminder that long-term conservation efforts can make a difference, helping to ensure that one of Cape Town’s most iconic wildlife experiences continues to delight visitors for generations to come.

Visit Boulders

Located within the Table Mountain National Park, Boulders Beach takes its name from the ancient granite rocks that line the area, providing shelter for the endangered penguins. Spend the day with the world-renowned colony of African penguins (always maintain a safe distance), enjoy a picnic, and take a dip, all in one afternoon. There are many restaurants in and around the area if you want to enjoy sundowners afterwards.

Price: Entry to Boulders Beach costs R55 for South African citizens and residents (R26 for children), R110 for SADC nationals (R55 for children), and R245 for international visitors (R120 for children).

Visit here for more info.

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