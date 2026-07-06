At 62 years of independence, is Malawi really independent?

By Rick Dzida

As Malawi marks 62 years of independence, the occasion presents an opportunity to assess whether political independence has translated into broad economic, institutional, and social independence.

While the country has recorded notable progress in several sectors, persistent economic and governance challenges continue to limit the full realization of the aspirations of independence.

On the positive side, Malawi has maintained relatively peaceful transfers of political power through constitutional processes thereby strengthening democratic governance.

For instance, the judiciary demonstrated a greater degree of independence following the landmark 2020 presidential election nullification, an event that attracted international recognition for reinforcing the rule of law.

corrupt: justices Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga and Redson Kapindu

Although debates about institutional autonomy continue, the judgment strengthened public confidence in constitutional accountability.

Needless to emphasize that the education sector has also expanded considerably.

In fact, free primary and secondary school education has increased access to learning for millions of children, while the establishment and expansion of public and private universities have created more opportunities for higher education than at independence.

Infrastructure development has also improved.

For instance, significant investment in road construction and rehabilitation has enhanced connectivity between districts, facilitating trade and access to essential services.

In the energy sector, for example, electricity access has increased from approximately 7 percent in 2009 to about 25 percent in 2026, representing meaningful, though still insufficient, progress toward universal electrification.

It is important to appreciate that the list of these successes is not exhaustive.

Despite these achievements, Malawi continues to face substantial challenges.

As of July 2026, approximately 21,000 Malawians have reportedly been repatriated from South Africa, highlighting the economic pressures that continue to drive migration in search of employment and better livelihoods.

Regrettably, Malawi’s economy remains under severe strain due to persistent currency depreciation, foreign exchange shortages, and rising inflation, all of which reduce purchasing power and constrain business growth.

Furthermore, the growing public debt has also raised concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability and the country’s ability to finance development without increasing dependence on external borrowing.

Sadly, heavy reliance on development partners for budgetary and project financing continues to raise questions about economic self-reliance.

At the same time, chronic food insecurity remains a recurring problem, leaving many households vulnerable to droughts, climate shocks, and economic hardship.

Unfortunately, governance challenges also persist.

For instance, allegations of widespread corruption, institutional capture involving oversight institutions such as the judiciary, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and the police, as well as concerns over nepotism, continue to feature prominently in public discourse.

Obviously, these concerns have the potential to weaken public confidence in state institutions as they remain ineffectively addressed.

As you are reading this article, high unemployment, particularly among young people, remains a major obstacle to inclusive economic growth.

Furthermore, social protection programmes and safety nets often remain inadequate to protect vulnerable households during periods of economic hardship and natural disasters.

Malawi government is therefore advised to strengthen economic reforms and stabilize the currency, improve foreign exchange availability, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Furthermore, Malawi must initiate deliberate efforts so as to reduce dependence on donors by expanding domestic revenue collection, promoting value addition, and supporting industrial development.

Additionally, it is also recommended for Malawi government to further strengthen anti-corruption institutions by safeguarding their operational independence and ensuring accountability for public officials.

Promoting merit-based public appointments has a great propensity of reducing perceptions of nepotism and strengthen confidence in public institutions.

To avert food insecurity, Malawi government is obligated to invest in commercial agriculture, extensive large-scale irrigation, and climate resilience programs.

The Malawi government is further urged to expand employment opportunities through support for entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and private sector investment.

Furthermore, the Malawi government must improve social protection programmes to better support vulnerable households including the elderly during economic shocks.

Moreover, it is vital for Malawi government to pursue prudent public debt management with a view of ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability.

The government must continue investing in education, infrastructure, and electricity generation to support inclusive national development.

Lastly but not least, the government must endeavour to strengthen institutional independence, transparency, and the rule of law with a view of reinforcing democratic governance and public trust.

In conclusion, Malawi’s 62 years of independence reveal a mixed picture.

The country has made measurable progress in democratic governance, education, infrastructure, and energy access just to mention a few.

However, economic vulnerability, governance concerns, unemployment, food insecurity, and continued dependence on external assistance suggest that political independence has not yet been fully matched by economic and institutional resilience